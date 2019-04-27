Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Saturday’s Gulfstream Card 5/12/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is set for Saturday’s 10-race Gulfstream Park program that will be co-headlined by the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile and the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies.

Each of the two five-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds on turf will provide its winner with an automatic berth in one of six races for 2-year-olds during the June 20-24 Royal Ascot meeting, as well as a $25,000 equine travel stipend for shipping from the U.S. to England, in addition to the winner’s share of Saturday’s purse.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved Friday for the 19th consecutive racing day following a jackpot hit, producing a $408,800.72 carryover heading into Saturday’s mandatory payout. The Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to $1.5 million or higher.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager's six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10.

The Royal Palm Juvenile is carded as Race 6. Wesley Ward, a 12-time Royal Ascot winning trainer, is represented in the field of 10 by Steve Cauthen’s Holding the Line, an unraced Irish-bred son of Soldier’s Call. Hall of Famer John Velazquez has the mount on the 5-2 morning-line favorite. Dew Sweepers’ Blast Furnace, who finished second behind highly regarded Ward-trained Fandom at Keeneland in his debut, is rated second at 3-1 on the morning line. The son of The Factor, who will be equipped with blinkers for the first time, is trained by George Weaver, who is also represented in the field by Bregman Family Racing LLC’s No Nay Mets, a debuting son of No Nay Never. Arindel’s Reaper, who debuted at Gulfstream with an impressive 5 ¾-length score April 21, is scheduled to make his turf debut for trainer Juan Alvarado.

The Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, carded as Race 9, drew a field of 11 fillies, including Ward-trained Ocean Mermaid, the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Stonestreet Stables LLC’s Great Britain-bred daughter of Kingman will make her debut Saturday with Velazquez aboard. Weaver-trained Crimson Advocate, who finished third in his recent debut at Keeneland, will race with blinkers for the first time while making his turf debut for R. A. Hill Stable and partners. Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse will send out The Myth, a debuting son of The Factor who has been training forwardly at Gulfstream Park and Palm Meadows.

