Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000 5/3/2023

Stiletto Heels Brings Rich Family Tradition into 2YO Maiden

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $400,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 13 racing days following a jackpot hit.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a 1 3/8-mile optional claiming allowance on turf for 3-year-olds and up. Mike Maker-trained Bemma’s Boy, a multiple graded stakes-placed Grade 2 winner, is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in a field of eight. Bemma’s Boy, who captured the 2020 Pan American (G2), finished third in the Elkhorn (G2) at Keeneland last year and drops from an off-the-board finish in the March 4 Mac Diarmida.

Two-year-old fillies will be featured earlier on Thursday’s program in Race 2. Cherokee, an Arindel homebred son of Union Jackson, brings race experience into the 4 ½-furlong maiden special weight race, in which she will face six first-time starters. Cherokee set a pressured pace in her April 20 debut before getting caught late by She’s All Class.

Jacks or Better Farms Inc.’s Stiletto Heels brings a rich family tradition into her debut. Out of a half-sister to Grade 1 millionaire Jackson Bend, the daughter of Awesome of Course is a full or half-sister to stakes winners Garter and Tie, Shivaree and Twotwentyfive A. Ralph Nicks trains Stiletto Heels.

Starry Night Racing’s debuting Scootaloo is a half-sister to Artemus Citylimits, a $500,000 earner. Kent Sweezey trains the Kentucky-bred daughter of Mitole.

Dew Sweepers’ Amidst Waves, a George Weaver-trained daughter of Midshipman, is also slated to debut Thursday.