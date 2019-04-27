Letruska’s Half Brother Breaks Maiden at Gulfstream 4/15/2022

*Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $250,000 *

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. George Stable LLC’s Ocotzingo, a half-brother to champion Letruska, broke through with his first career victory at Gulfstream Park in Thursday’s Race 5, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds on Tapeta.

The son of Hard Spun is out of the Successful Appeal mare, Magic Appeal, whose most accomplished of nine offspring is the 2021 Eclipse Award champion older mare, who has won 18 of 24 career races, including four Grade 1 stakes last year. Letruska, who is coming off a three-length victory in the Royal Delta (G3) at Gulfstream, breezed at Keeneland Friday in preparation for a title defense in the Apple Blossom (G1) at Oaklawn next week.

Ocotzingo was not a factor while finishing out of the money in his first two career races, both six-furlong sprints on Gulfstream’s main track. The homebred colt found Gulfstream’s all-weather surface much more to his liking Friday, pressing the early pace before taking the lead into the stretch and holding off favored Uptown Lights by a length.

Ocotzingo, who ran 5 ½ furlongs in a quick 1:04.61 under Miguel Vasquez, is trained by Fausto Gutierrez, who also conditions St. George Stable LLC’s Letruska, a daughter of Super Saver.

Magic Appeal also produced Trigger Warning, a multiple graded stakes-placed son of Candy Ride who earned $555,000.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $250,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the sixth racing day in a row Friday.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, highlighted by a well-stocked mile optional claiming allowance for fillies and mare on turf in Race 8. Christophe Clement-trained King’s Harlequin, a group 3 winner in Europe, is scheduled to make his U.S. debut against a full field of fillies and mares.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.