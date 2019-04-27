Heavy Rains Force Cancellation of Saturday’s Gulfstream Card 6/4/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s live racing card at Gulfstream Park has been cancelled due to heavy rains from a tropical storm system making its way across South Florida.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect early Saturday morning by the National Weather Service.

The Gulfstream Park facility will remain open for simulcast and casino wagering.

Live racing is scheduled to resume Sunday with a nine-race program featuring the $60,000 Bay Harbor Islands.