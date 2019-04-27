Grand David Continues to Blossom in Bear’s Den 7/30/2022

Virginia Derby (G3) Could Be Next

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Still a maiden after seven starts in April, Granpollo Stable’s Grand David has blossomed during the Royal Palm Meet at Gulfstream Park, where the son of Tapiture captured his third straight race Saturday in his stakes debut in the $75,000 Bear’s Den.

The lights came on for the Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Kentucky-bred colt, who had finished in the money in four of his first seven starts, when his blinkers came off on the advice of jockey Emisael Jaramillo.

“He was always a nice horse. In the winter, he was running in the blinkers and in his [April 9] race, Jaramillo said to take them off,” Barboza said. “Without the blinkers, he’s a relaxed horse. He’s gotten much better, much better, much better, and today he won a stake.”

Grand David, who broke his maiden June 11 and came back to capture a first-level optional claiming allowance July 3 on Tapeta, captured his stakes debut Saturday with a thoroughly professional performance in Saturday’s 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds on the all-weather surface. The late-developing colt raced alongside early pacesetter Reddington around the first turn and along the backstretch past fractions of 24.58 and 49.13 seconds for the first half mile before asserting himself in the stretch to prevail by 2 ¼ lengths under Edwin Gonzalez, who was subbing for the sidelined Jaramillo..

California Frolic, the 2-1 favorite ridden by Edgar Perez, closed from off the pace following a wide trip to finish second. Marwad finished third, another three-quarters of a length back.

The Barboza trainee ran 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta in 1:44.75.

Barboza reported that Grand David is likely to run next in the $300,000 Virginia Derby (G3) at Colonial Downs Sept. 6.