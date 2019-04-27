Grade 1 Winner Drain the Clock Eyes Saturday’s GP Sprint 2/13/2022

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $800,000 Megane Peslier Set for U.S. Riding Debut Wednesday Full Sister to Champion Air Force Blue Graduates

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Grade 1 winner Drain the Clock is scheduled to make his 2022 debut in Saturday’s $150,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint.

Owned by Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stable LLC, Wonder Stables and Michael Nentwig, the 4-year-old son of Maclean’s Music most recently captured a six-furlong optional claiming allowance in 1:08.63 while coming off a 3 ½-month layoff at Gulfstream Dec. 12.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained colt has won seven of 11 starts, including a victory in the Woody Stephens (G1) at Belmont Park. Drain the Clock, who finished second in last year’s Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream on the stretch out to 1 1/16-miles, also won the Bay Shore (G3) and Woody Stephens at seven furlongs.

Drain the Clock is slated to clash with multiple graded-stakes winner Diamond Oops, a five-time stakes winner at Gulfstream for trainer Patrick Biancone; Miles Ahead, who captured the Smile Sprint (G3) on the July 3 Summit of Speed card at Gulfstream; Francatelli, a multiple stakes winner trained by Brendan Walsh; and Carlos David-trained Gatsby, who captured the Sunshine Sprint at Gulfstream last time out.

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $800,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $800,000 Wednesday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 10 racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Jan. 29 Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 sequence spanning Races 3-8 will be anchored by a mile-and-70-yard claiming race on Tapeta featuring the U.S. riding debut of Megane Peslier, daughter of international riding star Olivier Peslier.

Peslier, who has been exercising horses for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher at Palm Beach Downs this winter, is scheduled to ride Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Eagle Eye in Wednesday’s Race 8 on the Gulfstream Park card.

Full Sister to Champion Air Force Blue Graduates

American Heroine, a full sister to European champion Air Force Blue, graduated in her second career start for Stone Farm, Augustin Stable and trainer Christophe Clement at Gulfstream in Sunday’s Race 4, a maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies that was transferred from turf to the all-weather surface.

The daughter of War Front pressed the pace before going to the lead in the stretch and outdueling Mitigation in the final yards of the mile-and-70-yard race to prevail by a head under Tyler Gaffalione. American Heroine, who was sent to post as the 8-5 favorite, was coming off a troubled debut on turf in which she finished a late-closing third.

American Heroine ran the mile and 70 yards in 1:45.10, the fastest clocking for the distance recorded thus far on the newly instituted all-weather surface.

The Stone Farm-bred Air Force Blue was named Europe’s champion 2-year-old in 2015.

Two races later, Ken McPeek-trained Academic Honor pulled off a 40-1 upset in a mile maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies on the main track. The daughter of Honor Code was making her second career start while returning from a troubled debut at Ellis Park in September. Corie Lanerie was aboard.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione rode a double aboard Euphoria Star ($6.20) in Race 1 and So Suave ($7) in Race 7. Jose Ortiz rode a pair of winners – Outshine ($4.40) in Race 5 and Smart Spending ($27.60) in Race 10. Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled aboard So Suave ($7) in Race 7 and Modus Operandi ($13.80) in Race 9.

Miguel Vasquez scored back-to-back wins aboard Ask for Bode ($4.40) in Race 2 and Playa Inclusion ($6.60) in Race 3.