The Dummy's Attic by Le PeTiT CiRqUe



FLORIDA PREMIERE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY LE PETIT CIRQUE - THIS HALLOWEEN!

"HIGH-ENERGY. INTERACTIVE. SPECTACULAR."

Sunday, October 29, 2023, 2pm and 6pm at one of the most prominent venues: Sport Of Kings Theater

Cirque Featuring Stars of Little Big Shots and Guinness World Record Holders