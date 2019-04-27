The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.

Gipsy Nation a la Gipsy Kings featuring Gyorgy Lakatos and The Music of SANTANA

The music is in their DNA. Composed around a family structure from The Gipsy Kings! Gabriel Franka - Patchai Reyes and Gyorgy Lakatos from South of France and their world touring Band.

Gyorgy Lakatos



2019 and 2020 golden hand award best guitarist of Europe

2018 USA flag sign by the president received at Washington DC Capital Building

2017 award for the fastest guitar player in the world

The Band

David Reyes (From Spain) Congas - Original member with Gipsy Nation since 2015

Breyner Yamid – Bass - Born in Colombia. In 1985 nominated for the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018 as a producer, arranger and musician for Albita's Luis Flores – Keyboards - 2000, author of the year in 2001 and best Pop production in 2006. These awards played a key role in his career.