SULTAN'S presents AYTA SOZERI USA PREMIERE



On a very meaningful occasion this year, while we are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye;



Ayta Sozeri will be performing for the first time in FL.



A surprisingly beatiful ambiance with retro/local impression of pink and turquoise colors of Miami will be welcoming you here at Flamingo Room of GULFSTREAM PARK and RACE at Hallendale Beach Blvd. & US Federal Hgwy 1.



Unfortunately, there is a limited capacity to this unforgettable memory...



Free Parking or Vale Service at client's expense is being offered. Please drink responsibly!



This is a 21+ event.



Cost efficent drinks from a full-bar and specific-to-night, authentic Turkish appetizers will be offered for sale in both sections.



Please reach our team if you have any additional question via 561-464-5050

