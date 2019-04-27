Rules & Regulations

Membership is free. Members must be 21 years or older. Valid photo identification is required for all membership transactions.

One (1) account membership per person. Membership and rewards are non-transferable.

Membership is a privilege granted by Gulfstream Park and may be revoked or cancelled at any time.

Fraudulent usage of Champions Club card will result in loss of membership and revocation of all privileges.

Any card or reward voucher that is mutilated, forged or altered will be automatically voided.

It is the responsibility of the member to make sure their Champions Club card is properly inserted into the slot reader and verify its acceptance throughout the duration of play.

Points may be redeemed for Free Play, Food and/or Beverage at participating locations and merchandise at Champions Club.

A minimum of $1 or (100 points) is required for Free Play redemption at designated slot machine.

Champions Club members are responsible for notifying Gulfstream Park for any changes in name, address and phone number.

By becoming a member you acknowledge your permission for Gulfstream Park to correspond with you via mail, email, text or telephone.

Management reserves the right to adjust point balance resulting from machine malfunctions, operator error and/or fraud.

Winning ticket vouchers are valid for 30 days after issuance.

Points and Comps expire six (6) months after earned.

Employees and their immediate family members living in the same household are not eligible to participate in having a Champions Club membership.

By participating in the Champions Club membership, participants agree to and accept all rules, terms and conditions.

The State of Florida assumes no liability in any promotions managed or offered through Champions Club.

Gulfstream Park reserves all rights to revise, alter or cancel this program and any associated benefits including membership at any time.