*based on play

BenefitShowPlaceWinTriple Crown
2X Redeemable Points Sunday - Thursday
3X Redeemable Points Sunday - Thursday
4X Redeemable Points Sunday - Thursday
Reserve Machine10 Min15 Min20 Min
No Minimum Purchase in Ten Palms
"Members Only" Promotions
Earn and Redeem Points for Food & Beverage
Earn and Redeem Points for Free Play
Monthly Mail and Email Offers*
Exclusive Email Promotions*
Free Valet Parking
Discounted Valet Parking
Reserved VIP Parking
Birthday Free Play Offer$50$100$200
Exclusive Tier Promotions and Events
Concert and Sporting Events Tickets*
Cash Advance Fees Waived

