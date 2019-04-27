By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
PICK 6 MANDATORY PAYOUT
ESTIMATED POOL OVER $1,500,000
The Rainbow Pick Six will be paid out this Saturday, October 1. The pool is estimated to surpass $1,500,000 if not hit prior to Saturday.