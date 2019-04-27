By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
EVERY SATURDAY
12PM - 6PM
SIGN UP FOR XB REWARDS AND FIND ENTRY FORMS IN SILKS
Draft one jockey for your team from each of the 5 tiered groups.
Earn points for your jockey's daily wins.
Wins are counted from Sunday through the following Saturday.
Winners split a $2,500 weekly pot.
Sign up for XB Rewards and find entry forms in Silks.