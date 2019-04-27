Yes I Am Free Takes No Prisoners in Sunny Isles 4/29/2023

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $375,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Golden Kernel Racing Stable’s Yes I Am Free continues his domination of the turf dash division at Gulfstream Park Saturday, rolling to an unchallenged 3 ¼-length victory in the $60,000 Sunny Isles.

The multiple graded-stakes winner, who was sent to post for the five-furlong overnight handicap on turf as the 6-5 favorite, quickly shook free of his nine rivals with a sharp break from the gate and was never threatened thereafter. The Laura Cazares-trained 7-year-old gelding set fractions of 20.89 and 43.57 for a half mile on his way to a final clocking off 56.22 seconds.

Yes I Am Free, who was ridden by Emisael Jaramillo, collected his 12th career victory from 27 starts, as well as his 10th win from 22 starts at the five-furlong distance on turf.

“He means everything to all of us, just not me,” Cazares said. “It’s very much a privilege. I’m very happy to have him and very happy for what he does for all of us.”

Souper Success closed from off the pace to finish second, a head inf front of Warrior’s Pride.

Yes I Am Free, a Florida-bred son of Uncaptured, captured the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G2) during the Championship Meet the past two season.

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $375,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $375,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 12 racing days following a jackpot hit.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a highly competitive mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up in Race 5. Multiple stakes-winner Octane, who has earned more than $500,000, is rated as the 9-5 favorite in a field of seven. The Arindel homebred finished second behind Endorsed in the Fred Hooper (G3) during the Championship Meet. A mile maiden special weight race on turf for 3-year-old fillies with a well-stocked field of 11 follows in Race 6. Jose D’Angelo-trained Typey, who has raced well in all four career starts, is listed as the 9-5 favorite. In the Race 9 feature, a mile optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares, Amador Sanchez-trained Selina Kyle, a multiple group-stakes winner who has captured 11 of 14 starts in Peru, is slated to make her U.S. debut.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.