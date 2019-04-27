X Y Point Makes Eye-Catching Debut at Gulfstream 7/30/2022

Letruska’s Half-Brother Third after Chasing Winner Zayas Continues Strong Comeback from 6-Month Layoff Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Notches Five-Win Day Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Prior to Race 3 on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, all eyes were on Prudencio, the debuting half-brother to Letruska. Gelfenstein Farm LLC’s X Y Point quickly grabbed the attention away from the 2021 older female champion’s little brother, however, with an eye-catching 6 ½-length romp in the 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained son of Dialed In, who was also making his career debut, took an early lead along the backstretch, chased by Prudencio in third. X Y Point ($5.80) set fractions of 22.51 and 45.45 seconds for the first half-mile to lead by open lengths into the stretch, where he drew away under Edgard Zayas.

“He’s awesome. Every he’s been doing in the mornings has been amazing. He’s been my favorite baby,” Zayas said. “I told Saffie the first day I got on him, this horse has a lot, a lot of class.”

X Y Point is a half-brother to Malagacy, who launched his career at Gulfstream with back-to-back victories for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher before capturing the 2017 Rebel (G2) at Oaklawn

Prudencio, the 5-1 third being choice ridden by Edgar Perez, chased the winner to advance to a never-threatening second in the stretch but had to settle for third, 1 ¼ lengths behind Companuevo, the even-money favorite who finished well under Miguel Vasquez.

X Y Point ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.26 while dominating his six opponents and giving Joseph his first of five winners on Saturday’s card..

“It was a short field but it looked like there was a lot of quality,” Zayas said. “I said, ‘If someone is going to beat him, they’re going to have to run really, really fast. He’s proven to be a nice one.”

Zayas, who had been sidelined six months after undergoing shoulder surgery before returning to action, and his fellow jockeys at Gulfstream, participated in Saturday’s fundraiser for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

“I think it’s really important to support those jockeys who have gotten into bad accidents. The bills keep coming and they can’t work,” said Zayas, who rode three winners Saturday. “I think it’s important that everyone helps out the permanently disabled jockeys.

In Saturday’s Race 8, a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight event for fillies and mares, Joseph-trained Three Witches debuted with a very impressive off-the-pace victory under Leonel Reyes. e Five Racing Thoroughbreds’ 3-year-old daughter of Into Mischief ($17), who ran the 6 ½ furlongs in 1:17.50, is a half-brother to multiple graded-stakes winner Kid Cruz who brought a $350,000 winning bid at the 2020 Keeneland September sale.

Joseph, who was at Saratoga to saddle Ny Traffic for a start in the Vanderbilt (G1), notched a four-win day at Gulfstream.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 10 racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a stakes-quality optional claiming allowance in Race 9.

Multiple-stakes winners Noble Drama and Shivaree are scheduled to clash in the mile race for 3-year-olds and up.

David Fawkes-trained Noble Drama, out of a half-sister to 2010 sprint champion Big Drama, is scheduled to make his 2022 debut. The 7-year-old gelded son of Gone Astray has won six stakes over the Gulfstream track while compiling career earnings of nearly $750,000.

Ralph Nicks-trained Shivaree has earned more than $550,000 during a career that includes a second-place finish behind Tiz the Law in the 2020 Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.