World Cup Fan Fest at Gulfstream 11/17/2022

Argentina vs Mexico Nov. 26

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – Argentina vs Mexico – will be shown live at Gulfstream Park Saturday, Nov. 26 with free general admission, VIP private seating, and food and drink specials.

The game will be shown in Gulfstream’s beautiful Flamingo Room on the third floor overlooking live racing.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for fans to enjoy the game between France and Denmark.

The Flamingo Room will offer fans a large LCD screen plus 50 HD televisions and surround sound. Food and handcrafted cocktails and premium drinks will be available along with access to Gulfstream’s live racing and casino.

VIP tickets ($50) are available here: Click here for tickets.