HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Handicapping Saturday’s $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa and $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2)?

Want to see what you’re buying before you put your hard-earned money on your Florida Derby and GP Oaks picks?

Here are the workouts for the entrants in both important preps for the Kentucky Derby (G1) and Kentucky Oaks (G1), courtesy of XBTV.

CURLIN FLORIDA DERBY WORKOUTS

Jungfrau (1)

Jungfrau (Inside) and Cyber Ninja Worked 4 Furlongs in 49.00 at Payson Park on March 26th, 2023

West Coast Cowboy (2)

Nautical Star (Outside) and West Coast Cowboy Worked 5 Furlongs at Gulfstream Park on March 25th, 2023

West Coast Cowboy (Outside) and Out of Sorts Worked 4 Furlongs at Gulfstream Park on March 5th, 2023

Big Donny Berger (Outside) and West Coast Cowboy Worked 5 Furlongs in 1:00.26 at Gulfstream Park on February 19th, 2023 West Coast Cowboy (Chestnut) and Dream Knight Worked 5 Furlongs at Gulfstream Park on January 29th, 2023

Mage (4)

Mage Worked 6 Furlongs in 1:16.69 at Gulfstream Park on March 24th, 2023

Nautical Star (6)

Nautical Star (Outside) and West Coast Cowboy Worked 5 Furlongs at Gulfstream Park on March 25th, 2023

Il Miracolo (7)

Il Miraco lo (Outs ide) and Artico Worked 5 Furlongs at Gulfstream Park on March 25th, 2023

Mr. Ripple (8)

Mr. Ripple (Outside) and Run Cory Run Worked 5 Furlongs at Palm Meadows on March 24th, 2023

Mr. Ripple Worked 4 Furlongs in 51.85 at Palm Meadows on February 18th, 2023

Cyclone Mischief (9)

Preview of The Holy Bull Stakes on February 4th, 2023 Cyclone Mischief Worked 5 Furlongs in 1:00.25 at Gulfstream Park on March 25th, 2023

Fort Bragg (10)

Fort Bragg Worked 5 Furlongs in 59.40 at Santa Anita Park on March 26th, 2023 Fort Bragg Worked 4 Furlongs in 48.00 at Santa Anita Park on March 18th, 2023

Faustin (Outside) and Fort Bragg Worked at Santa Anita Park on February 18th, 2023

Harlocap (Outside) and Fort Bragg Worked 6 Furlongs i n 1:11.8 0 at Santa Anita Park on February 11th, 2023 Carmel Road (Outside) and Fort Bragg Worked 6 Furlongs in 1:11.80 at Santa Anita Park on February 4th, 2023 Jackstown (Outside) and Fort Bragg Worked 5 Furlongs at Santa Anita Park on January 29th, 2023

Forte (11)

Forte (Outside), 50.72, and Crupi, 51.07, worked 4 Furlongs at Palm Beach Downs on March 17th, 2023

Iron Works (Outside) and Forte Worked 5 Furlongs at Palm Beach Downs on February 25th, 2023

Forte (Outside) and Iron Works Worked 5 Furlongs at Palm Beach Downs on February 18th, 2023

Dubyuhnell (12)

Dubyuhnell (Inside) and Vita de Vito Worked 4 Furlongs at Palm Meadows on March 25th, 2023

GULFSTREAM PARK OAKS WORKOUTS

Infinite Diamond (2)

Diamond Oops (Outside) and Infinite Diamond Worked 5 Furlongs at Palm Meadows on March 25th, 2023 Infinite Diamond (Outside) and Diamond Wow Worked 6 Furlongs at Palm Meadows on February 12th, 2023

Affirmative Lady (4)

Affirmative Lady Worked 4 Furlongs in 49.45 at Palm Meadows on February 18th, 2023

Miracle (5)

Miracle (Outside) and Seduction Worked 4 Furlongs in 50.44 at Palm Beach Downs on March 17th, 2023

Atomically (6)

Atomically (Outside) and Summonyourcourage Worked 4 Furlongs in 50.51 at Palm Beach Downs on February 25th, 2023

Dorth Vader (8)

Dorth Vader Worked 5 Furlongs in 59.74 at Gulfstream Park on February 23rd, 2023

Ry’s the Guy Seeks Graded Status in G2 Pan American

Lothenbach Stables Inc.’s stakes winner Ry’s the Guy, third in the 2021 Sycamore (G3) at Keeneland, will continue his quest for a first graded victory in Saturday’s $200,000 Pan American (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

The Pan American for 4-year-olds and up scheduled for 1 ½ miles on the grass is the second of 10 stakes, five graded, worth $2.35 million in purses on a spectacular 14-race program anchored by the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa.

Ry’s the Guy hadn’t run between the 1 ½-mile Sycamore and his comeback race March 4 at Gulfstream – a span of 499 days. In the mile and a sixteenth optional claimer, the now 7-year- Distorted Humor gelding encountered some early trouble and raced near the back of the pack before finishing 10th in a field of 12.

“It was such a long layoff and [we wanted to] just blow the cobwebs off and get him ready,” trainer Ian Wilkes said. “Now he’s at his preferred distance, a mile and a half, which will really help him.”

In his other two tries going 1 ½ miles on the grass, Ry’s the Guy was fifth in the Elkhorn (G2) and fourth in the Louisville (G3) in the summer of 2020, the latter by less than two lengths. On dirt at the distance, he won the Champions Day Marathon in the fall of 2020 and was second in the 2021 Isaac Murphy Marathon at Keeneland.

“Every horse is different. To me a horse can either do it or they can’t,” Wilkes said. “It’s like a marathon runner, they can either do it or they can’t. It’s the same with a horse. The main thing is to watch them and keep them happy and make sure they’re fit enough.”

Ry’s the Guy drew Post 4 in a field of eight for the Pan American and will have jockey Julien Leparoux back aboard.

“He likes to be a little close, especially at the marathon distance,” Wilkes said. “I’ll leave it to Julien, but I’ll have him come out of the gates and get a forward position and be where he wants to be.”

Ry’s the Guy has been based all winter at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County, where he has been working regularly over its turf course.

“He’s more mature now. Now he’s a gelding, too, and that will help. He’s trained very well. It’s not an easy race. It’s a tough race,” Wilkes said. “He’s cool. He’s a cool horse. One day he’ll make a great riding horse because he’s great to be around. He’s a fun horse. You don’t really know he’s there.”

Celestial Glaze Takes Win Streak in $100,000 Sir Shackleton

Celestial Glaze, owned and trained by Calder Hall of Famer Danny Hurtak, will take a two-race win streak into what will be his stakes debut in Saturday’s $100,000 Sir Shackleton at Gulfstream Park.

A gelded 4-year-old son of three-time Grade 1-winning multi-millionaire Frosted, Celestial Glaze has won successive optional claimers sprinting six and seven furlongs Feb. 12 and March 8, respectively. He also won back-to-back races last summer at Gulfstream, each going 6 ½ furlongs.

“When he was younger, because I’ve had him since he was 3, he was kind of very immature, a little bully. We gelded him [and it was a] complete turnaround as far as that goes,” Hurtak’s wife and assistant, Donna Green Hurtak, said. “He’s just really coming into himself now.”

Celestial Glaze, purchased for $160,000 as a 2-year-old in training in May 2021, was claimed for $12,500 out of his third start March 2022 at Gulfstream when he finished third, beaten less than a length, from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

“I’m really proud that we were able to bring him up from the bottom claiming ranks and to show what he can do,” Hurtak said. “That’s what I really love doing, to bring out the best in a horse, and he’s helping us do that.”

Edgar Perez will be aboard Celestial Glaze for the third straight race, breaking from Post 5 in a field of nine in the seven-furlong Sir Shackleton.

“He’s really great to be around. He can be a little tough on the track with the rider, but other than that he’s really good in the barn,” Hurtak said. “[To win] I would be extremely proud of him and also his dad, Frosted, who I admired.”

Mrs. Astor Taking Step from Maiden to Stakes in Sanibel Island

Augustin Stables’ homebred Mrs. Astor, a 1 ¼-length maiden special weight winner in her most recent start, will stay around two turns when she makes the step up to stakes company in Saturday’s $100,000 Sanibel Island at Gulfstream Park.

The 7 ½-furlong Sanibel Island for 3-year-old fillies is a two-turn race at Gulfstream, where Mrs. Astor graduated with aplomb going 1 1/16 miles Jan. 29 in her season debut. The bay filly raced twice at 2, beaten less than a length in a one-mile maiden special weight Dec. 11 at Gulfstream.

“She’s come out of it really well,” trainer Jonathan Thomas said of her maiden triumph. “She’s actually putting on some weight, blossoming, doing all those things you like to see a horse do. Her training’s gone pretty seamlessly, and she’s a filly we’re a little excited about.”

Mrs. Astor ran fifth, beaten four lengths, by Junipermarshmallow in debut last October going 1 1/16 miles at Keeneland. Junipermarshmallow, trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, came back to win the 7 ½-furlong Wait a While Dec. 10 at Gulfstream in her only subsequent start.

Luis Saez gets the riding assignment on Mrs. Astor from Post 1 in a field of 10. Saez will be the fourth different rider in as many starts for the daughter of two-time champion Lookin At Lucky.

“Anytime you can save ground on the grass I think it’s a huge advantage, especially with a filly that comes from behind and has a stalking trip. We’re exploring a lot of different options but certainly drawing the rail would make it a little bit more appealing,” Thomas said.

“I think Luis can do anything you need Luis to do. He’s very good at anything and I think if we tell him we want to come from out of it, he can do it as well or better than anybody riding right now,” he added. “[She’s] super easy. She almost trains herself. She makes our job really easy.”