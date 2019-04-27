Winning Stakes a Tradition for Jellybean’s Family 8/18/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Arindel’s Jellybean is scheduled to make her stakes debut in Saturday’s $65,000 Sharp Susan at Gulfstream Park, seeking to become the third offspring of Star Recruit from as many foals to become a stakes winner.

The 2-year-old daughter of Brethren, a full sister to Gatsby and Octane, enters the 5 ½-furlong sprint for juvenile fillies on Tapeta coming off a gritty maiden score over the all-weather track May 26. Gatsby, a $307,000 earner who finished second in last Saturday’s Benny The Bull, and Octane, a $416,000 earner who won two legs of last year’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes, have been main-track performers.

Jellybean finished off the board following a wide trip in a 4 ½-furlong maiden special weight race on dirt April 21 before returning on Tapeta to graduate in a five-furlong maiden special weight event.

“First time we ran her it was 4 ½. She was a little green, but she came out of the gate really good. I felt like she was in a good spot but she got caught wide on the turn, and going that short, if you lose the momentum, it’s over,” trainer Carlos David said. “After that race, she really evolved. She learned really quick. I told the owner that I think she’ll like the Tapeta.”

Jellybean pressed the pace between horses before prevailing by a half-length in her Tapeta debut.

“I was really confident going into the race. She ran great that day,” said David, who also trains Gatsby and Octane.

Jellybean was freshened at Arindel Farm before returning to David’s Palm Meadows’ stable with the Sharp Susan always being the goal.

“I feel like she’s put on a little weight. She’s still pretty small, but she has a big heart,” David said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a win with her.”

Edgard Zayas is scheduled to ride Jellybean for the first time in the Sharp Susan, which is carded as Race 4 on a 12-race program.

Westlake Racing Stable’s Showgirl Lynne B. will enter the Sharp Susan off a debut victory on Tapeta July 22. The Bob Hess Jr.-trained daughter of Constitution pressed the pace three-wide before scoring by a length in the 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race under David Lopez, who has the return mount.

Lea Farms LLC’s Gemma’s Curls brings stakes experience into the Sharp Susan, having finished second in the Aug. 6 Florida Sire Stakes Desert Vixen. The Jorge Delgado-trained daughter of Bucchero set the pace into the stretch in the six-furlong stakes for Florida-sired fillies before settling for second behind Arindel’s Lynx.

Chantal Sutherland, who rode Gemma’s Curls to a five-length victory over $25,000 maiden claiming company in her debut, returns to the irons Saturday.

Colony Pine Farm LLC’s Fast Kimmie is slated to clash with Jellybean a second time after finishing second behind the Arindel homebred in her debut. The Javier Gonzalez-trained daughter of Oscar Performance graduated on Tapeta in her second start before finishing seventh in the Colleen Stakes on turf at Monmouth last time out.

Romero Maragh is scheduled to ride Fast Kimmie for the first time in the Sharp Susan.

Vicente Stella Stables LLC’s Le Boiana, who graduated for a $25,000 claiming price last time out, and Marilyn Duncan’s Gratia round out the field.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $50,000 at Gulfstream Park for Friday’s 2:55 p.m. Happy Hour program on the second racing day since last Saturday’s mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, including three maiden special weight races.

In Race 5, a 5 ½-furlong event with a full field of Florida-bred 2-year-old fillies, The Mrs., a daughter of Khozan, debuts for trainer Michael Yates, who has enjoyed much success with first-time starters in recent years. Hot freshman sire Girvin will be represented by Jose Pinchin-trained Atomically and David Fawkes-trained Omo Ten Girl.

Trainer Joe Orseno unveils Icy Flavor, a $195,000 daughter of Frosted, in Race 7, a six-furlong sprint for fillies and mares.

The Rainbow 6 sequence concludes in Race 9, a five-furlong dash on Tapeta for 2-year-old fillies. Jorge Delgado-trained Nice Baby, who has finished in the money in her first three races as the beaten favorite, is scheduled to make her debut on the all-weather surface.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.