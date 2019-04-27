Willy Boi Breezes Sharply for G3 Smile Sprint 6/25/2022

Ce Ce Breezes at Santa Anita for G2 Princess Rooney Kate’s Kingdom Register Upset in Powder Break Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lea Farms LLC’s Willy Boi turned in a sharp breeze at Gulfstream Park Saturday morning in preparation for a scheduled start in next Saturday’s $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3).

The Jorge Delgado-trained 4-year-old son of Uncaptured covered four furlongs in 47 seconds under jockey Chantal Sutherland, registering the second fastest clocking of 80 at the distance.

“He has been showing me all the good signs I want to see,” Delgado said. “I know it will be a tough race but I’m very confident in my horse. He’s been getting better day by day and race by race. We’ve been preparing for this race for three months.”

Willy Boi, who captured the Hutcheson and finished fourth in the Smile last year, is undefeated in two starts since being transferred to Delgado’s stable this year. After capturing a six-furlong optional claiming allowance by 7 ½ lengths at Tampa Bay Downs April 8, the Florida-bred gelding pressed the early pace in the seven-furlong Big Drama before drawing clear by 5 ¼ lengths at Gulfstream May 28. Sutherland was aboard for both dominating performances.

The Smile Sprint will be featured on Saturday’s Summit of Speed card that will be headlined by the $300,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G2), a seven-furlong Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and You’re In’ race for fillies and mares.

Bo Hirsch LLC’s Ce Ce breezed five furlongs at Santa Anita Saturday morning for a planned title defence in the Princess Rooney. The Michael McCarthy-trained 6-year-old mare captured the Princess Rooney by 3 ¼ lengths last year before going on to win the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar. Ce Ce covered five furlongs in 59.60 seconds, the fourth fastest clocking of 32 at the distance.

Kate’s Kingdom Registers Upset in Powder Break

Stephen Screnci’s Kate’s Kingdom ($16) surged in the stretch to edge Sugar Fix by a head in Saturday’s $75,000 Powder Break at Gulfstream Park.

The 3-year-old daughter of Animal Kingdom won her first stakes while running a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta in 1:41.49 in her first start since finishing a close second in a Pimlico allowance race on the Preakness Stakes (G1) undercard.

Grand Ave Girl, the even-money favorite ridden by Emisael Jaramillo, sprinted to an early lead and set fractions of 25.25 and 48.64 in the first half-mile of the stakes for fillies and mares. The David Fawkes trainee continued to show the way around the far turn before receiving an outside challenge by a sweeping Sugar Fix on the turn into the homestretch. Grand Ave Girl weakened in the stretch while Sugar Fix took over under Edgard Zayas, only to be grabbed at the wire by Kate’s Kingdom.

Sugar Fix, the 3-1 second betting choice, finished second, 2 ¾ lengths clear of Grand Ave Girl.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for six racing days following a June 11 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, including a mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight event for fillies and mares on Tapeta in Race 6. David Fawkes-trained Bossy Lover, a 3-year-old daughter of Street Boss, is scheduled to make her debut. Her dam, Made to Love Her, was a stakes winner on Hollywood Park’s all-weather surface in 2011.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.