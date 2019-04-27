Willy Boi Back Home for G3 Smile Title Defense 6/30/2023

Aptly Named Dean Delivers Favored for Smile Sprint

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When last seen at Gulfstream Park, Lea Farms LLC’s Willy Boi rallied from off the pace to capture the Smile Sprint (G3) by a length. His professional score came as no surprise to bettors, who had made the Jorge Delgado trainee their 4-5 favorite.

One year later, Gulfstream fans aren’t likely to support Willy Boi at the mutuel windows or on their XpressBet apps with nearly as much enthusiasm for Saturday’s $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3), considering the 5-year-old gelding hasn’t visited a winner’s circle since last year’s triumph in the six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up.

Although Willy Boi did finish third in the A. G. Vanderbilt (G1) at Saratoga in his subsequent start, the Florida-bred gelding has gone winless in his six races since last year’s Smile.

“He’s always been training well in my opinion. He hasn’t changed, I know he hasn’t had the best results in his last few starts, but he’s keeps acting the same and doing the same as last year when he was having more success,” Delgado said. “I haven’t lost any hopes in him. I’m hoping he can rebound at some point and be the horse he was last year.”

Willy Boi hasn’t raced at Gulfstream since his Smile score, which was preceded by a dominating 5 ¼-length victory in the Big Drama stakes at Gulfstream. His past fondness for the Gulfstream Park surface encouraged Delgado to ship the son of Uncaptured back to South Florida from Monmouth Park.

“That’s the main reason we sent him there. We know he loves the track. He’s been super on that surface,” Delgado said.

Rated at 8-1 on Saturday’s morning line, Willy Boi will seek a return to form that propelled him to victory last year.

“It was his career-best race against a good group of horses, and he did it in good fashion,” Delgado said. “Hopefully he can do the same this year.”

Jose Batista has also ventured from Monmouth Park to ride Willy Boi.

Stonehedge LLC’s Dean Delivers has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Whether or not the 4-year-old gelding can come out of the 6-furlong ‘Summit of Speed’ headliner with a victory, bettors will be confident that the Michael Yates trainee will give it his all.

Dean Delivers has finished first or second in 11 of 15 career starts, which include a third-place finish, two fourth-place finishes and one fifth-place finish.

“He’s danced very dance. He’s an exciting horse to be able to train. He’s a lot of fun,” Yates said.

Dean Delivers was graded stakes-placed twice during the Championship Meet, finishing second in the Harlan’s Holiday (G3) behind Sibelius, who went on to win the Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) in his next start; and third in the Fred Hooper (G3) behind Endorsed, who went on to win the Gulfstream Park Mile (G2), in which the Yates trainee finished fourth.

“When he runs, the next day he’s tired. He’s given you his ‘A’ game. He’s a good sound horse. I think we’ve figured out what he wants to do between races. He doesn’t require a lot of breezing,” Yates said. “He just keeps marching out there day in and day out and lets you know when he’s getting sharp. We just try not to do too much with him and stay out of his way.”

Dean Delivers was sharp for his most recent start in the Big Drama, in which the son of Cajun Breeze closed from off the pace and drew away to a 3 ¾-length triumph.

“Looking back on it, I would say he got a little bit of class relief in his last race,” Yates said. “I think he put together a winning race.”

Emisael Jaramillo, who was aboard Dean Delivers for the first time, has the return mount Saturday.