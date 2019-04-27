Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $900,000 3/26/2023

Luis Saez Makes 4 Visits to Gulfstream Winner’s Circle

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $900,000 for Wednesday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 15th consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout of $40,357.56 March 5.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

A Rainbow 6 mandatory payout is scheduled for next Sunday, April 2, the last day of the Championship Meet.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez made four visits to the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle after scoring aboard Order of Magnitude ($6) in Race 1, Cricket West ($4.40) in Race 3, Quiet East ($4.40) in Race 5, and Sal’s Dream Girl ($8) in Race 6.

Edgard Zayas doubled aboard Tweaqued ($2,60) in Race 2 and Bengala Joy ($20.20) in Race 4. Leonel Reyes notched back-to-back wins on Parents Pride ($7) in Race 9 and Miss Kristy ($16.40) in Race 10.

Saffie Joseph Jr. extended his lead for the Championship training title race to, 46-37, over Todd Pletcher with a pair of winners owned by Ken Ramsey, Tweaqued in Race 2 and Parents Pride in Race 9.