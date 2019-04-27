Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1.3 Million 2/26/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $1.3 million Wednesday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 20th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, headlined by an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies at five furlongs on turf. Jose D’Angelo-trained Alternate Rock was stakes-placed in the five-furlong Colleen on Monmouth’s turf course July 24. The daughter of Alternation returns to the turf for Wednesday’s feature while coming off a victory on Tapeta last time out.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There is a mandatory payout planned for March 5.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Kelly Breen continued his advance on the 1000-win milestone Sunday by saddling the winner of Race 1. Triple Start ($10.20) is Breen’s 997th winner…Jockey Paco Lopez opened the program winning Race 1 with Triple Start ($10.20) and concluded the day by winning Race 10 aboard Banker’s Hours ($10.60)