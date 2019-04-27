Wednesday at Gulfstream Park 3/21/2023

Rainbow 6 Guarantee Jackpot $600,000, Super-Hi 5 Carryover $76,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s week of racing begins Wednesday with a Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool of $600,000 and a Super Hi-5 carryover in the first race of $76,381.01.

Post time is 12:40 p.m.

The first race will feature a field of 10 fillies and mares in a $20,000 maiden claiming event at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Rita Marga, a 4-year-old by Fast Anna, is sure to attract plenty of attention with the meet’s leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr., named. Trained by Kelsey Danner, Rita Marga returned from a two-month layoff to finish third Feb. 18, beaten 3 ½ lengths.

Tyler Gaffalione will ride Kit Can Run, a lightly raced filly from the Mark Casse barn. The daughter of Kitten’s Joy returned from a 13-month layoff earlier this year and has finished fourth in a pair of turf events at this level. Miss Tones makes her debut for trainer David Fawkes while Ramadhaan, coming off a pair of third place finishes against similar, gets Luis Saez in the saddle.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a starter allowance at 1 1/16 miles on turf for 3-year-olds.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.