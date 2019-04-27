Watch, Wager on Kentucky Oaks and Derby at Gulfstream 5/5/2022

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – In addition to conducting live racing programs, Gulfstream Park will offer racing fans the chance to watch and wager on Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (G1) program and Saturday’s Kentucky Derby (G1) card.

Kathleen O., the impressive winner of the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G1) will be a strong rooting interest for local fans in Friday’s Oaks. Florida Derby (G1) winner White Abarrio and Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) victor Simplification will also receive strong Gulfstream Park support as they take on the country’s other top 3-year-olds in the Derby.

On Saturday, Gulfstream will offer patrons a chance to spin-to-win vouchers from $10-$250 between 2-6 p.m. in the Breezeway. Fans only need to sign up for an XB Rewards card. There will also be a special Derby buffet in beautiful Ten Palms. Reservations are recommended by calling 954.457.6201. Ten Palms will also offer a Mint Julep in a Derby souvenir cup for $15.

Gulfstream will offer advance wagering Friday on Saturday’s Derby program from Churchill Downs.

First-race post time at Gulfstream on Saturday has been set for 12:20 p.m., while Friday’s first-race post time will be 12:50 p.m.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for four racing days since one lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.