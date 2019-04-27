Watch Gulfstream’s Pete Aiello Call a Race for TAA 12/23/2022

Make a Memorable Experience with a Donation to Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Beginning Dec. 26 – Opening Day of Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet – fans will be able to meet and watch track announcer Pete Aiello call a race from high above the track while helping to retrain, rehome and retire Thoroughbreds.

For a $50 donation per person, up to six fans can watch the popular Aiello call a race from the announcer’s booth and get a view of South Florida all the way to the ocean.

Aiello, a native of West Palm Beach, grew up attending the races at Gulfstream, Hialeah Park and Calder Race Course. A graduate of the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program, Aiello called races at River Downs, California fairs and Oaklawn Park before arriving at Gulfstream in 2016.

“The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is very grateful to the team at Gulfstream Park and Peter Aiello for this unique and fun way to raise funds and awareness for aftercare. We hope fans of racing will embrace this experience to have an exciting birds-eye view of Thoroughbred racing while joining Pete and supporting a great cause,” said Stacie Clark-Rogers, TAA’s Operation Consultant.

“I love meeting racing fans and I applaud the efforts of the TAA so it is a perfect marriage. I look forward to showing everyone a great time raising money for a great cause,” Aiello said.

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, retire, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding.

For more information contact Stacy Nicks at stacy.nicks@gulfstreampark.com