Versatile Omixochitl Rallies to Win Saturday’s Miss Gracie 7/23/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. George Stables LLC’s Omixochitl stalked the early pace before kicking in through the stretch to capture Saturday’s $75,000 Miss Gracie at Gulfstream Park.

Trained by Fausto Gutierrez, the daughter of More Than Ready covered the 1 1/16-mile distance in 1:45.18 to win the stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta, giving the Fausto Gutierrez-trained filly victories over Gulfstream’s all-weather, dirt and turf courses.

“She’s a very competitive filly with a lot of class. She’s won three races on three different tracks,” trainer Fausto Gutierrez said. “She’s from a nice family. She’s a half-sister to Pachuca, who won here one week ago in her first start. She’s got a lot of stamina to run long.”

Omixochitl broke alertly under Edgar Perez to gain ideal stalking position behind Margeaux Romance during a first half-mile negotiated with fractions of 24.98 and 49.72 seconds. Margeaux Romance continued to show the way on the turn into the homestretch, where Omixochitl was taken to the outside for the stretch run. The Gutierrez trainee kicked in with a strong drive to comfortably hold off a strong bid by Miss You Ella, the 9-5 favorite who put in a sustained outside run under Edgard Zayas, by a length. Margeaux Romance held on to finish third under Leonel Reyes, 3 ¼ lengths farther back.

Following the winner’s circle ceremony, Gutierrez reported that champion Letruska is on course for a next-out start in the Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga Aug. 27.

Stonehedge LLC’s This Run’s for You stamped himself as a horse to watch in the upcoming Florida Sire Stakes series with a front-running debut victory in a Race 5 maiden special weight six-furlong sprint.

The Kathleen O’Connell-trained 2-year-old gelding son of Khozan ($29.80) drew off to win by 11 lengths after running six-furlongs in 1:10.52.

Simplification Breezes with Pennsylvania Derby as Goal

Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification got serious at Gulfstream Park Saturday morning, turning in the fastest of 33 workouts at the five-furlong distance.

The $1 million Pennsylvania Derby Sept. 24 is the main goal for the son of Not This Time for which he is likely to prep in either the $300,000 Smarty Jones (G3) Aug. 23 at Parx or the $500,000 West Virginia Derby (G3) Aug. 6 at Mountaineer Park.

“It was a very good work,” trainer Antonio Sano said. “He went fast and the gallop-out was strong.”

Simplification has been idle since finishing sixth in the May 21 Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico.

Simplification captured the March 5 Fasig Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) and finished third in the April 2 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream before finishing a strong fourth in the May 7 Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs.

Jesus’ Team, the multiple Grade 1 stakes-placed former claimer, breezed at Palm Meadows Saturday morning for the second time since returning to training from an 11-month hiatus. The Jose D’Angelo-trained 5-year-old gelding, fully recovered from bouts with salmonella and laminitis, was timed in 39.00 seconds at Gulfstream Park’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County.

“Everything is good,” said trainer Jose D’Angelo, who estimated that a race would be two months away if all goes well the son of Tapiture.

Jesus’s Team finished third in the 2020 Preakness Stakes before finishing second behind Knicks Go in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Keeneland. After prepping with a victory in the Claiming Crown Jewel at Gulfstream, Jesus’ Team again finished second behind Knicks Go in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including the Race 10 featured optional claiming allowance with a well-balanced field of eight 3-year-olds and up. Carlos David-trained Gatsby and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Wind of Change drop from graded-stakes company for Sunday’s six-furlong sprint.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.