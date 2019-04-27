$500,000 Gross Jackpot Pool Friday in Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 5/11/2023

Mandatory Payout Saturday



Il Miracolo Back in Winner’s Circle

HALLANDALE BEACH – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $500,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

First race post Friday is 12:50 p.m.

There will be a mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 Saturday.

The Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 3, a starter optional claimer for fillies and mares at 5 ½ furlongs on the Tapeta. Five of the six starters are under 4-1 on the morning line with 11-time winner Trevess the 2-1 favorite. The sequence includes two races include Race 9, a maiden special weight event on the green at 5 furlongs for fillies and mares.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTE: Il Miracolo, sixth in the Florida Derby (G1) and Fountain of Youth (G2), gamely held off Big Data down the stretch to win Thursday’s seventh race, a mile optional claimer. Jockey Marcos Meneses took the lead shortly after a :23.98 opening quarter before coming home in 1:37.85. Antonio Sano trains.