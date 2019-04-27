$3 MILLION PEGASUS WORLD CUP (G1) PRESENTED BY BACCARAT - POST RACE QUOTES 1/28/2023

Winning Time: 1:49.44<br Winning Margins: 4 ½, 1 ¼, 1 ¼

Winning Payoff: $33

Fractions: 23.61, 47.71, 1:11.82, 1:36.55

Order of finish: Art Collector, Defunded, Stilleto Boy, Last Samurai, Proxy, Cyberknife, Skippylongstocking, White Abarrio, Get Her Number, Simplification, O’Connor, Ridin With Biden.

OWNER QUOTES

Bruce Lunsford (Art Collector, 1st): “[Trainer] Bill [Mott] and I have had a long-term relationship, back with Vision and Verse. We talked about it, and I give Bill credit for this, he said we’re going to try something different. Let’s lay him off. And he just kept getting better and better.”

TRAINER QUOTES

Bill Mott (Art Collector, 1st): “We scripted it that way and it turned out that way. That doesn’t happen very often, but [jockey] Junior [Alvarado] rode him and did a great job. I told him just ride him like you ride Olympiad, and he rode him the same way.”

“He’s done that before. These kinds of races, you just have to wait and see. These are competitive races. You get the horse as good as you can and hope the horse shows up.”

Ed Moger Jr. (Stilleto Boy, 3rd): “It was our plan just to come out running from the [11] post. He usually breaks really, really well so we wanted to be right where we were.”

Sebastian ‘Bas’ Nicholl, assistant to D. Wayne Lukas (Last Samurai, 4th): “It was a great trip. A great ride. A great effort from the horse and the jockey.”

Brad Cox (Cyberknife, 6th): “He didn’t look like he fired to me. He had a little bit of a wide trip and at the three-eighths pole I could kind of tell he wasn’t traveling. He broke well but they got away from him. It reminded me a little bit of the race at Parx when he ran third there. It wasn’t to be. It didn’t work out.”

Saffie Joseph Jr. (Skippylongstocking, 7th; White Abarrio, 8th; O’Connor, 11th): “I don’t think any of them ran to the way we expected. But that’s racing. You regroup, and they came back safe and sound. But none of them fired. That’s racing, sometimes."

“White Abarrio, he got a good trip. He was on the inside, so he was taking a lot of dirt. But as far as he was drawn, it was a good enough trip that you really can’t complain about it. I thought White Abarrio was in good shape to run well.”

“Skippy was in a good spot, too, but he just flattened out.”

“O'Connor, he didn't show anything. He was probably the only one that didn't show anything.”

JOCKEY QUOTES

Junior Alvarado (Art Collector, 1st): “I don’t have the words to put it together. It’s just unbelievable. I’m so glad that I got a chance to ride this horse. He’s a very neat horse that I’ve been following for quite a while. I guess it was the perfect time and we got it done today.”

“I don’t know how it gets any better than this. It’s unbelievable having this win with [trainer Bill] Mott. It’s unbelievable. I’m very grateful for the big support he’s given me over the years. I’m just very happy right now.”

Irad Ortiz Jr. (Defunded, 2nd): “I had a beautiful trip. We wanted to have a clear break and we had it. He broke a step slow the last couple times so that was my goal to make him break. He put me in a perfect spot. I sat second and I just got beat. Second-best today.”

Joel Rosario (Proxy, 5th): “I had a really good trip. He had a lot of kickback and he wasn’t too happy with that. He put his head up in the air a little bit. He came running late but sometimes that can cost you the race. He still ran good after all that.”

Florent Geroux (Cyberknife, 6th): “I was right behind the speed the way I anticipated. I was right behind Skippylongstocking and I could tell already at the half-mile pole when [Cyberknife] was not taking me I knew he was pretty much done. He’s a horse that usually travels great and likes to do it on his own.”