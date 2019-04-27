$1 MILLION PEGASUS WORLD CUP TURF (G1) PRESENTED BY QATAR RACING - POST RACE QUOTES 1/28/2023

Winning Time: 1:46.19

Winning Margins: ¾, 1 ½, neck

Winning Payoff: $9.60

Fractions: 23.26, 47.30, 1:11.36, 1:34.73.

Order of finish: Atone, Ivar, Speaking Scout, Lady Speightspeare, One More Bid, King Cause, Master Piece, Wit, Good Governance, Hurricane Dream, Decorated Invader, City Man.

OWNER QUOTES

Three Diamonds Farm partner Carl Fiebig (Atone, 1st): “All the credit goes to [trainer] Mike [Maker] and his staff. Irad [Ortiz Jr.] is an Eclipse Award winner for a reason. It was flawless execution. Most importantly, for the Wycoffs, this win is for them. We’re glad to be a small part of this. For myself and my family to be a part of this, I just want to thank Jordan and Kirk [Wycoff] who put a lot of energy, money and everything into this business and I’m glad to see them rewarded on days like this.”

TRAINER QUOTES

Mike Maker (Atone, 1st, King Cause, 6th): ““It feels great to win. It doesn’t get old.”

“[Jockey] Irad [Ortiz Jr.] looked like he wanted to be forwardly placed out of the gate and it looked like a couple of others had the same idea. He settled in nice, saved some ground and got lucky to get some racing room when it counted.”

“He was a hard-luck horse last year. He’s always been right there, and today was his day.”

“It’s been a great day, and I’ve got two more tonight at Turfway.”

Graham Motion (Speaking Scout, 3rd, Hurricane Dream, 10th): “[Hurricane Dream] had a little bit of trouble. [Jockey] Frankie [Dettori] said he was a little bit lost out there. He said it was just so different the first time over here. They go so fast. But I thought [Speaking Scout] ran super. [Jockey] Paco [Lopez] gave him a great ride. He was coming on. He’s gotten good, this horse.”

JOCKEY QUOTES

Irad Ortiz Jr. (Atone, 1st): “It means everything. [My family is] my support all the time and that’s why I get up every day and try to get better. I have to thank Mike Maker and the owner for giving me the opportunity to ride this horse, and congrats to everyone.”

“It was perfect, every step of the way. I was so happy. I was following a live horse, Wit, and then by the three-eighths pole the horse that I had to beat was outside of me, so I had to take two or three strides to let him move before I made my move. I waited but at the same time I tipped my way out so when I hit the clear my horse was there. All the credit goes to the horse.”

“It means a lot. I’m just enjoying the moment and what is happening in my career right now. I have to thank my agent Steve Rushing for doing a great job and thanks to all the owners and trainers for supporting me. They make me the happiest man in the world to be honest. I’m living the dream.”

Javier Castellano (Ivar, 2nd): “He ran good. It was a good race. I felt the other horse a little bit but my horse kept running. He never gave up. The winner ran a huge race. I’m not disappointed in my horse at all. I’m very proud of the way he did it. I know it was a little far, but I don’t think it was too far because he finished good.