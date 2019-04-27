Undefeated R Harper Rose Dazzles Friday at Gulfstream 9/22/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Averill Racing and Two Eight Racing LLC’s R Harper Rose remained undefeated and unchallenged Friday at Gulfstream Park while scoring a dazzling 5 ¾-length victory in the optional claiming allowance feature for 2-year-old fillies.

The daughter of Khozan, who debuted with an eye-catching 6 ¼-length romp Aug. 5, was a strong morning-line favorite for the $100,000 Desert Vixen, the first leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Sept. 9, only to be scratched due to a minor fever. Although losing three days of training, R Harper Rose clearly demonstrated Friday that she hasn’t lost a step while justifying her 1-2 favoritism.

“She’s a special horse. She has a chance to be the best I’ve ever owned,” longtime South Florida owner Rich Averill said. “As a 2-year-old, she’s definitely the best that I’ve ever had up to this point.”

Although a half step slow at the start of the 5 ½-furlong sprint, R Harper Rose quickly assumed the early lead and set fractions of 22.26 and 45.34 seconds for the first half mile before coasting to a decisive victory under Edgard Zayas.

“I’ve been waiting seven or eight years to name one after my daughter. I named one after my other daughter, Kinsley. She [R Kinsley Doll] won a couple of stakes races. I’ve been waiting for a good one to name after Harper …Rose is her middle name,” Averill said. “I try not to get excited, but this one’s special.”

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained filly ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.16. Star of Saturn finished second, 3 ¼ lengths ahead of Avellino.

R Harper Rose will be pointed toward the $200,000 Susan’s Girl, the seven-furlong second leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Oct. 21.

“It was tough. It was awful that she had to be scratched from the first leg. I’ve supported Florida racing for a long, long time, and I’ve always wanted to win that race. I’ve never been able to run in the first leg, and I buy a lot of Florida-breds,” Averill said. “It crushed me. Everything happens for a reason.”

R Harper Rose was one of three victories for Zayas. He also won aboard Top Look ($4.60) in the fifth and Magicshadow ($6.60) in the ninth.

Keith Johnston and Chris Aulds’ Big and Classy has been installed as a strong 9-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $65,000 Jackson Bend at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old gelded son of The Big Beast, who has won seven of his last nine starts, has been assigned highweight of 123 pounds for the seven-furlong overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up.

The Bobby Dibona-trained gelding was riding a six-race winning streak when he finished second behind Dean Delivers in the July 1 Smile Sprint (G3). He came back to capture an Aug. 5 optional claiming allowance before coming up a length short of catching resurgent millionaire Long Range Toddy while finishing second in the Aug. 26 Edwin T. Broome Memorial Handicap.

Leonel Reyes has the return call on Big and Classy, who is scheduled to meet six rivals in the Race 6 feature that will serve as the first leg of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence on an 11-race program.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.