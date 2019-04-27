Undefeated Awesome Strong, Lynx Attempt Rare Sweeps in FTBOA Sire Stakes 9/24/2022

Finals of Lucrative Series Saturday at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – CSLR Racing Partners’ Awesome Strong and Arindel’s homebred Lynx will attempt to achieve rare sweeps Saturday of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Both undefeated juveniles, Awesome Strong, a 2-year-old colt by Awesome Slew, is favored in the $400,000 In Reality and Lynx, a 2-year-old daughter of Brethren, is favored in the $400,000 My Dear Girl.

Awesome Strong would become the first colt to sweep the three-race open division series since Three Rules in 2016, while Lynx would be the first filly to sweep the series since Scandalous Act in 2013. While there have been 13 horses that have sweeps of their division, the feat has never been achieved in the filly and open divisions in the same year.

Awesome Strong, who won the $100,000 Dr. Fager by 4 ¾ lengths and the $200,000 Affirmed by three lengths, is expected to be heavily favorite in Saturday’s $400,000 In Reality, the 1 1/16-mile FFS finale that has drawn a field of 12 colts and geldings.

The son of Awesome Slew, who debuted at Gulfstream with a six-length victory May 22, will be challenged by Juan Alvarado-trained Turbo, who finished second in the Dr. Fager and Affirmed, and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Apocalypso, who closed from 11th to check in third in the Affirmed.

Awesome Strong drew Post 8; Turbo will break from Post 6; Apocalypso drew the rail.

Lynx, who captured the $100,000 Desert Vixen by 1 ¼ lengths and the $200,000 Susan’s Girl by 4 ¾ lengths, headlines a field of 10 fillies in the $400,000 My Dear Girl, the 1 1/16-mile FSS finale for fillies.

The homebred who debuted with a 1 ¾-length triumph at Gulfstream May 19, will face Ralph Nicks-trained Guardian Angel, the Susan’s Girl runner-up, Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Time Passage, a half-sister to 2021 My Dear Girl winner Outfoxed, and Dreaming in Style, a daughter of Girvin who graduated in style by 3 ½ lengths Sept. 9.

Lynx drew Post 2 for the My Dear Girl, one stall inside Guardian Angel. Time Passage will break from the Post 6.

The Florida Sire Stakes series has produced five Eclipse Award winners – Smile (1984 Sprinter), Not Surprising (1995 Sprinter), Big Drama (2010 Sprinter), Brave Raj (1986 Juvenile Filly) and Awesome Feather (2010 Juvenile Filly).

FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes

To be Run Saturday, Oct. 1

$400,000 In Reality

2-Year-Old Colts

1 1/16 miles

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1. Apocalypso Edgard Zayas Saffie Joseph Jr. 6-1 2. Knox Leonel Reyes Saffie Joseph Jr 8-1 3. Belts ‘n Brooks Edgar Perez Ralph Nicks 30-1 4. Diamond Cool Romero Maragh Patrick Biancone 30-1 5. Commandant Luca Panici David Braddy 15-1 6. Turbo Edwin Gonzalez Juan Alvarado 4-1 7. Rockin Roller Kevin Krigger Eddie Plesa Jr. 20-1 8. Awesome Strong Miguel Vasquez Jorge Delgado 7-5 9. Tigre Jason Huayas Roger Laurin 15-1 10. Fifty One Fifty Jose Morelos Luis Ramirez 20-1 11. Cajun Hope Emisael Jaramillo Michael Yates 30-1 12. Hard to Handle Paco Lopez David Fawkes 8-1

$400,000 My Dear Girl

2-Year-Old Fillies

1 1/16 miles