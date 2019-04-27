Undefeated Avow Faces Open Company in Wednesday Feature 12/11/2022

Defending Championship Meet Titlist Saez Wins 5 Sunday

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL -- Bass Stables LLC’s Avow, a runaway winner against Florida-bred fillies in her first two career starts, is scheduled to step into open company for Wednesday’s Race 8 feature, an optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares, at Gulfstream Park.

The 3-year-old daughter of 2017 Pegasus World Cup (G1) champion Arrogate figures to be tested in the one-turn mile.

“It looks like a salty race on paper. I thought she was impressive in her last start, but this will be her start against open company,” Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said.

Avow debuted in style at Gulfstream Dec. 16, 2021 after getting away from the gate slowly in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight race, in which she surged from ninth to graduate by eight lengths. The $300,000 purchase at the 2020 Keeneland September sale went to the sidelines before returning Nov. 4 at Gulfstream, where she again made an eye-catching sweep from the back of the field to win a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance by 5 ¼ lengths.

“She acts like the type that gets better when she gets older and more distance,” said Pletcher, who awarded the return mount to Edgard Zayas.

Avow is scheduled to clash with two promising daughters of Into Mischief in Wednesday’s field of eight – Augustin Stable’s Send for Me and e Five Racing Thoroughbreds’ Three Witches.

Jonathan Thomas-trained Send for Me is scheduled to make her first start in more than a year. The $500,000 purchase at the OBS April sale for 2-year-olds-in-training dominated her rivals by seven lengths in her Nov. 27, 2021 debut before going to the sidelines.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Three Witches also won at first asking, rallying late to graduate at Gulfstream Park July 20. She races evenly to finish third in an optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream Oct. 15 while coming off a three-month layoff.

Defending Championship Meet Titlist Saez Wins 5 Sunday

Jockey Luis Saez has been heating up in advance the Championship Meet that gets underway Dec. 26, having ridden 13 winners on the last four programs at Gulfstream Park.

The defending Championship Meet titlist rode five winners on Sunday’s 10-race card, after winning three races Saturday, three races Friday and two races Thursday

Saez rode Oaxaca ($12.20) to victory in Sunday’s Race 3, before winning the last four races on the card with Alpha Bella ($4) in Race 7, Battle Cry ($4.40) in Race 8, Gangly ($9.20) in Race 9 and Erna ($4.40) in Race 10.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 on Wednesday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is 12:10 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 14 consecutive racing days. Multiple tickets with all six winners Sunday each returned $170.06.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $5307.66 heading into Wednesday’s card.