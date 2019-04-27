Tyler Gaffalione Reaches 2000-Win Milestone at Gulfstream 1/20/2023

Junior Alvarado Has 8 Saturday Mounts in Pursuit of 2000

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $550,000

Me and Mr. C Favored for Saturday’s Sunshine Turf



HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rode his 2000th winner Friday at Gulfstream Park, where his burgeoning riding career began back in 2014.

The 28-year-old Davie, FL native had closed to within one victory of 2000 wins in Friday’s Race 3 aboard pick-up mount Temerity ($8) before reaching the milestone aboard Megacity ($10) in Race 6.

“I feel so blessed. I just want to thank the people who have gotten me to this point, all the people who put in numerous hours in the mornings to make my job easier,” Gaffalione said. “I love what I do. I love being here. It couldn’t have happened at a better place, my home track.”

Gaffalione, who won his first race on only his third mount, Holdin’ Bullets Sept. 5, 2014 at Gulfstream, enjoyed considerable success right from the start, being honored with an Eclipse Award for the outstanding apprentice jockey in 2015.

“I was a little worried we weren’t going to get it done today and then we’re going out of town tomorrow,” said Gaffalione, who is scheduled to ride at Fair Grounds Saturday. “But it all worked out.”

Gaffalione notched Win No. 2001 aboard Concrete Glory ($5.20) in Race 9.

Gaffalione, whose father and grandfather were jockeys, is coming off a career-best 2022 season, during which he won seven Grade 1 races, including the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) aboard White Abarrio, whom he is scheduled to ride in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat. He also won his first two Breeders’ Cup races with Wonder Wheel in the Juvenile Fillies (G1) and Caravel in the Turf Sprint (G1).

Wonder Wheel’s Hall of Fame trainer Mark Case provided Gaffalione with his first success in a Triple Crown race. 2019 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner War of Will.

Gaffalione has established himself as Kentucky’s most dominant jockey for the past several years while annually ranking among the top jocks during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet.

Junior Alvarado is sitting on Win No. 1999 heading into Saturday’s program for which he has eight scheduled mounts, including Hot Blooded in the $75,0000 Sunshine Sprint.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $550,000

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Friday for the 11th racing day in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $550,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off in Race 6 by the $75,000 Sunshine Turf, a 1 1/16-mile turf event for older Florida-breds. Mike Maker-trained Me and Mr. C is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of seven off a sharp optional claiming allowance victory on Tapeta last time out. The son of Khozan captured the Mr. Steele on the Gulfstream turf last spring. Carlos David-trained Hot Blooded, who finished second behind Me and Mr. C in the Nov. 6 optional claiming allowance on Tapeta, is a prominent entrant looking to a victory over state-bred company in the Soldier’s Dance earlier in the year.

Who’s Hot: Like Tyler Gaffalione, Luis Saez tripled Friday, winning aboard The Khozan One ($7.60) in Race 1, Petulante ($4) in Race 7 and French Franc ($7.40) in Race 8.

Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled aboard Invisible War ($9.80) in Race 2 and Kikilove ($10) in Race 5.

Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse sent out a pair of winners, Invisible War ($9.80) in Race 2 and French Franc ($7.40) in Race 8.