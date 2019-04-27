Turf Racing from Gulfstream, Santa Anita Highlight Friday’s Stronach 5 2/16/2022

Low 12-Percent Takeout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Stronach 5, which continues to produce a strong return on investment with a low 12-percent takeout, will feature turf races Friday from Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park.

The popular wager will also include races from Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields.

There were 12 winning tickets in last week’s Stronach 5, each worth $11,033.90. Friday’s Stronach 5 once again features five competitive races in just over 60 minutes.

Leg A: Laurel Race 8, 3:53 ET 1 1/16 mile Claiming $10,000, 4-year-olds and up

Maid the Journey and Souper Emperor finished more than a dozen lengths last out behind Visual Artist, who returned to win against starter allowance company. Souper Emperor makes his second start off a short layoff and could be all alone on the front in this six-horse field. Jack Gave Back steps up into non-winners of three after a 6 ¼ length victory Jan. 27 for trainer John Robb, who’s 41-percent during the current meet. Dr. Ferber makes his second start off the claim for Kieron Magee.

Leg B: Gulfstream Race 8, 4:11 ET 6 furlongs, Starter Allowance ($37,000), 4-year-olds and up

Absolut Grit returns to the races off a two-month layoff with a couple of ‘bullet’ works and first time for trainer Rohan Crichton, who is 35-percent off the claim. Smiling Teufles looks for his second consecutive victory for trainer Dan Hurtak. The son of Teuflesberg has three wins in five tries at the distance. Black Belt has been away since August when he raced at Del Mar, but he enters the race with a ‘bullet’ work Jan. 20 for trainer Mark Casse.

Leg C: Golden Gate Race 3, 4:18 ET 6 furlongs, Claimer $8,000, Fillies & Mares

Good Time Dolly beat leading trainer Jonathan Wong’s Circulodeganadoras by two lengths Jan. 23 at a mile. Wong cuts back his mare in distance and goes out second time off the claim. Big Chick drops in class after finishing fifth against better at Santa Anita last month.

Leg D: Gulfstream Race 9, 4:42 ET 1 1/16-mile turf, Allowance optional Claimer ($54,000), 4-year-olds and up

Timmy M. beat three of the seven in this race last out on the main track. Has two wins, two seconds and a third in last five, all on Tapeta or main track. Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. saddles Exchange Day, third off the layoff. The son of Itsmyluckyday should be on the front of close. Mister Leonardo goes second off the claim for trainer Aubrey Maragh after finishing second in last despite traffic problems.

Leg E: Santa Anita Race 3, 5:08 ET 1 1/8-mile turf, Starter Optional Claimer ($40,000), 4-year-olds and up

Cosmo rallied at a mile to finish second Jan. 14 to Encroachment, who returned to win an allowance optional claimer. Me B Bubba T, 2 ¼ lengths behind Cosmo a month ago, should appreciate the added distance. The seven-horse field also includes Bender, who was three lengths behind Cosmo after stumbling and racing rank around the first turn. This will be his second start after a three-month layoff.

Fans can watch and wager on the action at 1/ST.COM/BET as well as stream all the action in English and Spanish at LaurelPark.com, SantaAnita.com, GulfstreamPark.com, and GoldenGateFields.com.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.