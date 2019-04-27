Turbo Charges to $60,000 Juvenile Sprint Victory Saturday 10/29/2022

Dorth Vader Powers to $60,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint Triumph

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Arindel homebred Turbo, exiting the Florida Sire Stakes series where he twice ran second behind undefeated Awesome Strong, broke through with his first career stakes victory in Saturday’s $60,000 Juvenile Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

The Juvenile Sprint co-headlined Saturday’s 11-race program with the $60,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint, both restricted to Florida-breds and contested at seven furlongs on a fast main track.

Sent off the 1-2 favorite in a field of six, Turbo ($3) completed the distance in 1:24.61 for his second win and first since his June 18 unveiling at Gulfstream. It was career win No. 1,998 for jockey Edgard Zayas, aboard for the second time following a runner-up finish in the Aug. 6 Dr. Fager.

From there, Turbo was second in the Sept. 3 Affirmed before stretching out to two turns for the first time in the Oct. 1 In Reality, where he wound up eighth.

“I think he had run a whole bunch of good races in the Sire Stakes. Maybe he didn’t want to go so far the last time. It’s a lucrative series and we thought he would stretch out the way he ran seven furlongs before, but I think he’s maybe a one-turn horse,” Arindel’s Brian Cohen said. “It’s nice not having to run against Awesome Strong. [Trainer] Jorge [Delgado] has done a great job with him. If he’s not there, maybe in other years [Turbo] is up there winning a couple.”

No Name Dude, riding a two-race win streak including the Oct. 8 Hollywood Beach over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course, battled for the early lead with Turbo through a quarter-mile in 23.11 seconds. Turbo, racing on the outside, began to edge clear after going a half in 45.77, straightened for home in command and drew clear as Souper Blessing came running late to edge 20-1 long shot Dangerous Ride for second.

They were followed by Big Save, No Name Dude and Bold Majestic. Zydeceaux and Diamond Cool were scratched.

“Edgar did perfect and got him to the outside, and he held on,” said Cohen, holding his 9-month-old son, Noah. “We were saying before he ran three races and we really didn’t want to run him again so quick after the last race, but this was really the last Florida-bred opportunity and he was doing well, so we tried it. It gives him a little bit of time before his next race at the Championship Meet.”

One race later John Ropes’ Dorth Vader, third behind Breeders’ Cup-bound Atomically in her prior start, took the lead after a half-mile and fended off Charlie’s Wish the length of the stretch before pulling away to win the Juvenile Fillies Sprint.

Ridden by Marcos Meneses for trainer Michael Yates, Dorth Vader ($7) completed the distance in 1:24.83 to win for the first time since graduating second time out Aug. 21, also at Gulfstream with Meneses.

Hoax, trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, was in front after going the first quarter in 23.07 seconds pressed to her outside by Dorth Vader, who went a half in 46.48 to surge to the lead. Charlie’s Wish followed her move and raced alongside around the turn and into the stretch but was unable to get by and settled for second.

Esoteric, Alternate Rock, Hoax and Extra Indy completed the order of finish. Lynch, the 8-5 program favorite, was scratched.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 for Sunday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:25 p.m.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 5-10. The sequence includes a maiden special weight for 2-year-olds going one mile and 70 yards on the Tapeta surface in Race 8 led by Morgan Thoroughbred’s Majesty’s Mayhem, a Girvin colt making his career debut as the 2-1 program favorite for Sunshine Meet leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Also entered is Diamond Cool, seventh to undefeated Awesome Strong in the FSS In Reality Oct. 1 and scratched from Saturday’s $60,000 Juvenile Sprint for this spot.

The feature comes in Race 9, an optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the Tapeta. Rancho Allegre’s 3-year-old Speightstown colt Panther Island is favored on the morning line at 8-5 having gone 3-for-4 lifetime and just a head shy of being undefeated. Also entered are four-time winners Tiz Romantic, Mamba On Three and Bee by the Sea.

Notes: Jockey Marcos Meneses registered a hat trick Friday aboard Joe Di Baggio ($7.60) in Race 1, Full Disclosure ($9.60) in Race 4 and Dorth Vader ($7) in the $60,000 Juvenile Fillies Sprint … Sunshine Meet leading rider Miguel Vasquez doubled on Dubstep ($6) in Race 5 and She’s Classy ($24.40) in Race 9.