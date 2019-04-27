Trainer Gustavo Guevara Scores with First U.S. Starter 9/18/2022

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $450,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gustavo Guevara broke through with his first victory in the U. S. Sunday with his very first stateside starter Sunday, when Hidden Warrior rallied to win Race 4 at Gulfstream Park.

A native of Venezuela, Guevara most recently trained in Panama before venturing to South Florida in July.

“Thanks to God and my family,” said an emotional Guevara, who was joined by his wife, Carla, and their daughters, Valeria and Natalia, in the Gulfstream winner’s circle.

The 47-year-old trainer, who estimated that he had saddled 200 winners in Venezuela and Panama, currently trains six horses at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Guevara claimed Hidden Warrior ($13.80) for $12,000 out of an Aug. 6 maiden special weight race, in which the 3-year-old son of Khozan faded to sixth after contesting the pace into the stretch. Sunday, Hidden Warrior stalked the early pace before kicking strongly through the stretch to graduate by 2 ¼ lengths under Romero Maragh.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $450,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $450,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the 16 racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.