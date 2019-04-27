‘Tis the Season! Gulfstream Park Village to Host its Annual ‘Symphony in Lights’ Holiday Celebration, Nov. 12-Dec. 31 10/10/2022

A Kickoff Event Brings Festive Music, Santa, Snow and 250,000 Lights on Nov. 12

What/Who: Ring in the holidays at Gulfstream Park Village! Running nightly from Nov. 12 – Dec. 31, 2022, families are invited to come and see the seasonal lights display in the open-air lifestyle center. The property will be illuminated in more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday favorites and popular music from yesterday and today. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6-11 p.m.

To usher in the season, the public is invited to the ‘Symphony in Lights’ kick-off event on Saturday, November 12 from 7-10 p.m. Representatives from the Cities of Hallandale Beach and Aventura, as well as FPL and the YMCA of South Florida will be in attendance. WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez will serve as the emcee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida will perform a lively set along with the Valerie Tyson 8-piece band. Even Santa Claus himself will be present, led into the festivities by a group of elves and Nutcracker Stilt Walkers. A 10-minute light show dazzled in snowfall will then follow.

Gulfstream Park is excited to share that this year will be even more special because there will be a brand new Christmas tree along with new experiences on every corner! Keep an eye out for a new Santa chair, elegant street light post ornaments, LED entrance lighting, a show-stopping tree topper and archway to Santa’s chair.

‘Symphony in Lights’ is not only the perfect opportunity to experience some holiday magic, but also to enjoy shopping, dining and boundless entertainment at Gulfstream Park Village’s open-air setting. The center’s 11 distinct home stores, including Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Z Gallerie, The Container Store, Bang & Olufsen and many others, offer the very best in holiday décor, entertaining and gifts. Dining destinations, including Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Christine Lee’s, Pastry Is Art, Häagen-Dazs and more offer a delicious break from holiday shopping. A full directory of shops, restaurants and entertainment can be viewed here.

When: Symphony in Lights Kick-Off: Saturday, Nov. 12, 7-10 p.m. Symphony in Lights Festival: Sunday, Nov. 13 – Friday, Dec. 31, nightly from 6–11 p.m.

Where: Gulfstream Park Village 901 S. Federal Hwy. Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Cost: Free

How: For more information, click here.