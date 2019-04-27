Time Passage Moving Forward for Saturday’s Miss Gracie 10/4/2023

Plesa Filly Seeks 3rd in Row on G3 Princess Rooney Undercard

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Laurie Plesa and Glassman Racing LLC’s Time Passage is entered to seek her third straight victory and third straight success at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta in Saturday’s $75,000 Miss Gracie at Gulfstream Park.

The Miss Gracie, a stakes for 3-year-old fillies that offers a $25,000 FTBOA win bonus available to a registered Florida-bred winner, will be the supporting feature to the $200,000 Princess Rooney Invitational (G3) on Saturday’s 10-race program.

A Florida-bred daughter of Tunwoo, Time Passage is coming off a career-best performance in the Sept. 9 Soaring Softly, in which the Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained filly opened an uncontested early lead before coasting to a 2 ¼-length victory under Edgard Zayas.

“Edgard knows her. Edgard is a top talent, no doubt about it. He did what he does – he kind of put them to sleep and had something left for the last part of the race,” Plesa said.

In her prior start in an Aug. 20 optional claiming allowance, Time Passage set the pace and fought off a strong stretch challenge to prevail by a neck,

While stretching Time Passage out has been highly successful, Plesa isn’t convinced that she is better around two turns.

“I don’t think it matters. She’s just one of those horses that might have been a little later coming around. She’s a horse I always thought had talent,” Plesa said. “At 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta she ran really good. We stretched her out because you have to try stretching out. I thought she would go long, and I was right.”

Although both of her last two victories were accomplished in front-running fashion, Time Passage has scored from off the pace in two other starts.

“She’s the kind of horse you want in your barn. She’s just an all-star in our barn and she’d be an all-start in a lot of barns,” Plesa said.

Edgard Zayas, who has won a race in each of the last 12 programs that he has ridden at Gulfstream, has the return mount.

Coco is also coming off a stellar two-turn performance on Tapeta, over which the Arindel homebred pulled away to a seven-length victory after stalking the pace in the Aug. 12 Wasted Tears, a 1 1/16-mile overnight handicap for fillies and mares.

The Florida-bred daughter of Munnings has been first or second in her last five starts, all around two turns on Tapeta.

Emisael Jaramillo has the return mount aboard Coco.

Owner/trainer Christopher Duncan’s To Thyself B True, who finished third in the Wasted Tears after graduating in her previous start on the all-weather surface; Blu Boy Racing Stables LLC’s Don’t Get Pickled, a stakes winning daughter of Misremembered who most recently raced at Del Mar; and NBS Stable’s Luck in the Dusk, who returns to Gulfstream, where she graduated on Tapeta last fall; are also entered in the Miss Gracie.

Edward Seltzer’s Pawky and Proper Fix Racing Stables’ Principia round out the field.