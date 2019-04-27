Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $950,000 2/22/2023

Diamond Cool Looks to Do Family Proud in Thursday Feature

Irad Ortiz Jr. Extends Standings Lead with 10 wins in 3 Days

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $950,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Wednesday for the 16th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence (Races 4-9), headlined by a seven-furlong first-level allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-olds. Diamond Cool, who is closely related on his dam’s side to millionaire multiple graded-stakes winner Diamond Oops and graded stakes-placed Diamond Wow, is prominent in a full field of 12.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $4,268.49 heading into Thursday’s program.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr., the reigning Eclipse Award champion jockey, followed up his multi-win days at Gulfstream last weekend with two more trips to the winner’s circle Wednesday. Ortiz, who rode five winners Saturday and three on Sunday, scored aboard Modazzle ($4.20) in Race 3 and Greg’s Honor ($5.80) in Race 5.

Ortiz holds a 66-52 lead over defending Championship Meet titlist Luis Saez.