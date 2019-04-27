Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $600,000 3/22/2023

Rohan Crichton/Irad Ortiz Jr. Clicking at 50% Win Rate

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Wednesday for the 11th racing day following a March 5 mandatory payout, The popular multi-race wager’s gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $600,000 on Thursday’s program.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on turf in Race 8. Carlos David-trained Riveting Spirit will seek his third straight victory while making his first start off the claim. Barclay Tagg-trained Sanura comes off a year layoff since capturing a mile-and-70-yard maiden race at Gulfstream by two lengths. Bobby DiBona-trained Jazzy T is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite after finishing first or second in seven consecutive races.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Rohan Crichton and Irad Ortiz Jr. continued their highly successful association during the Championship Meet Wednesday, teaming to win Race 3 with Oasis Jak ($4.20). The trainer-jockey duo is now clicking at a 50-percent win rate with 16 victories in 32 races.

Ortiz came back to score aboard Sequin Lady ($3.80) in Race 6.

Trainer Ralph Nicks had a pair of winners: Ballador ($12.80) in Race 5 and Rachel’s Rock ($12) in Race 7.

Leonel Reyes doubled aboard Capridrey ($7.40) in Race 2 and Rachel’s Rock ($12) in Race 7.