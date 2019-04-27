Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $475,000 5/7/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $475,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park after the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 17th consecutive racing day following a jackpot hit.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, highlighted by an extremely competitive mile optional claiming allowance on the main track in Race 7. Todd Pletcher-trained Cuvier, a debut winner at Gulfstream during the Championship Meet, will make his return off a third-place optional claiming allowance at Tampa Bay Downs, won by stablemate Kingsbarns, who went on to win the Louisiana Derby (G2) and run in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Il Miracolo is slated to make his first start since finishing sixth in the Curlin Florida Derby (G1), in which Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Mage finished second behind Forte.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Gary Barber’s Join The Dance registered a 12-1 upset victory in Sunday’s $75,000 Monroe Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares, at Gulfstream Park.

Trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, the 4-year-old daughter of Shackleford led throughout the Monroe, setting fractions of 23.86 and 48.11 seconds for the first half mile before drawing clear in the stretch under Emisael Jaramillo.

Join The Dance ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.33 over a firm turf course. Paris Peacock, the 2-1 second choice ridden by Edwin Gonzalez finished second ahead of a late-running By All Means, the 3-2 favorite who was held up in traffic until deep stretch.