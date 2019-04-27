There’s $1 Million Reasons to Play Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot 2/23/2023

Closing in on 1000, Breen to Saddle Favorite for Friday Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $1 million Friday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the 17th racing day following a mandatory payout. Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence included the $102.40 winner Naruto in Race 8.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a mile optional claiming allowance for older Florida-breds on turf. Trainer Kelly Breen, who is just five wins short of the 1000-win milestone, will be represented by Java Buzz in the feature. The 4-year-old Mshawish finished second, beaten less than a length, in his first start for Breen and at Gulfstream at the same level Jan. 25. Java Buzz is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in a field of nine state-breds.

Who’s Hot: Saffie Joseph Jr. saddled a pair of winners on Thursday’s program – R Rose’ All Day ($5.60) in Race 1 and Spy Novel ($4) in Race 5.

Edgard Zayas guided R Rose’ All Day to victory in the opener before scoring aboard Time Passage ($26.60) in Race 6.