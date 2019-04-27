THE SPORT OF KINGS THEATER AT GULFSTREAM PARK ANNOUNCES TWO NEW SHOWS: GIPSY NATION FEATURING GYORGY LAKATOS AND THE MUSIC OF SANTANA & GRAMMY-NOMINATED COMEDIAN BOBBY COLLINS 7/17/2023

HALLENDALE BEACH, FL - The Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park, an intimate Vegas-style concert experience, provides the perfect South Florida venue for the hottest shows of this upcoming season. On September 3rd, Gipsy Nation featuring Gyrogy Lakatos and The Music of Santana takes the stage. On November 17th, Grammy-nominated comedian Bobby Collins performs live at The Sport of Kings. Tickets for all shows are available now at www.gulfstreampark.com.

Gipsy Nation will take guests through the legendary catalog of Santana performed by Gyorgry Lakatos and his family-style ensemble for an unforgettable evening on September 3rd. Lakatos, the 2018 Golden Hand Award recipient is a world-renowned guitarist who re-defines the art of guitar playing. He is an innovator, a one of a kind performer and an extraordinary talent, charisma and contagious energy. Gyorgy performs, records and travels with Jose Feliciano, Gloria Estefan, Gipsy Kings and many more. Tickets are available at https://gulfstreampark.com/event/entertainment/gipsy-nation-featuring-gyorgy-lakatos-and-the-music-of-santana/

Grammy-nominated comedian and native New Yorker Bobby Collins has appeared alongside fellow comedians Chris Rock, Ray Romano, and Drew Carey, and in comedy clubs, theaters, and casinos across the country. Collins has also appeared on legendary shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and on November 17th, he will bring the laughs to The Sport of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park. Tickets available at https://www.gulfstreampark.com/event/entertainment/bobby-collins/

ADDRESS:

Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

+1 954 454-7000

WEBSITE:

www.gulfstreampark.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vanessa Menkes

VANESSA MENKES COMMUNICATIONS

vanessa@vanessamenkes.com

About Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park

Located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park, owned and operated by 1/ST, the consumer facing brand of The Stronach Group, has been one of the most important venues for Thoroughbred horse racing in the country since 1939. In addition to live Thoroughbred horse racing, Gulfstream Park offers two floors of high-energy casino gaming entertainment. Level 1 provides the perfect combination of racing simulcasting and slots while Level 2 showcases even more slot games, live entertainment, and interactive promotions. Gulfstream Park guests can enjoy more than 700 Las Vegas-style slots including electronic table games, and captivating promotions and tournaments. Ideally located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park comprise South Florida's premiere entertainment destination, with an open-air mall, an international array of restaurants, world-class art galleries, a bowling alley, outdoor cafes and nightclubs, fashion boutiques, health and beauty services, and more. For more information about Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park, please visit gulfstreampark.com.