THE ROAD TO ROYAL ASCOT BEGINS AT GULFSTREAM PARK 3/21/2023

1/ST RACING To Host First-Ever US Automatic Qualifiers For Royal Ascot

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - As a result of an innovative partnership between world-renowned Ascot Racecourse’s Royal Meeting and 1/ST RACING, winners of the May 13 $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes and $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Gulfstream Park will each earn an automatic entry into one of Royal Ascot’s six 2-year-old races in addition to a $25,000 equine travel stipend.

Gulfstream Park’s Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes races run five furlongs on the turf will be the first-ever US automatic qualifers for a race at Royal Ascot.

“1/ST RACING is thrilled to announce this new global partnership with Ascot Racecourse. Gulfstream Park is honored to host two automatic qualifiers to challenge the world’s best at this year’s Royal Ascot Meeting,” said Aidan Butler, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST RACING & GAMING.

The 2023 Royal Ascot meet that boasts 300 years of history will run from June 20-24.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with 1/ST RACING on this initiative and building on the already solid foundations of success that American juveniles have at Royal Ascot. Hopefully the incentives will attract a quality field and we look forward to welcoming their connections at Ascot,” said Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs, Ascot Racecourse.

The six juvenile races during the June Royal Ascot meet are:

June 20

o The Coventry (G2), 6 furlongs

o The Queen Mary (G2), 5 furlongs, fillies

o The Windsor Castle, 5 furlongs, listed.

o The Norfolk (G2), five furlongs

o The Albany (G3), 6 furlongs, fillies

o The Chesham Stakes, listed.

Nominations for the Royal Palm Juvenile and Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies will close April 30.