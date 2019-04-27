THE 2023 PEGASUS WORLD CUP TO BE PRESENTED BY BACCARAT; HORSE RACING’S HOTTEST PARTY RETURNS TO GULFSTREAM PARK ON JANUARY 28, 2023 11/10/2022

Exclusive Pre-Sale of South Florida’s Premier Thoroughbred Horse Racing Event Now Open; Public Tickets On-Sale November 15, 2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - 1/ST, the world-class company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core, today announced that the 2023 Pegasus World Cup will be presented by Baccarat, the luxury brand internationally renowned for its extraordinary products symbolizing the excellence of the French Art de Vivre. Returning to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat will feature the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI) and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI).

“We are thrilled to welcome Baccarat as the presenting partner of the 2023 Pegasus World Cup,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairman, CEO and President, 1/ST. “The Pegasus World Cup continues to redefine the experience of Thoroughbred horse racing by building strong partnerships with leading brands like Baccarat who, like us, embrace innovation and excellence.”

Baccarat will also return as the Official Trophy Purveyor to create the championship trophies that will be presented to the winners of both the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational and the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational. The trophies - handcrafted, rearing Pegase (French for ‘Pegasus’) Horses in clear and black crystal, standing over twenty inches tall - are ultimate symbols of power, joy, light and energy. Inspired by Greek mythology and embodying the expertise of Baccarat, the Pegases’ movement and exceptional size are masterfully captured and originate from a single block of crystal. Cut by a Meilleur Ouvrier de France for 90 hours, these sculptures, created by Allison Hawkes in collaboration with Baccarat, are also incredible feats of craftsmanship. Struck by light, the sculpted material reveals the muscles of the prancing Thoroughbreds. The Black Crystal Pegase, valued at $45,500, will be presented to the winner of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The Clear Crystal Pegase, valued at $39,000, will be presented to the winner of the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational.

“As a 260-year-old brand, Baccarat continues to stay ahead of the curve not only by producing the very best, but by working with the best,” said Jim Shreve, President and CEO of Baccarat North America. “Pegasus World Cup is a natural partner for us. We are proud to expand our partnership with them for 2023.”

Guests will enjoy iconic rosé Whispering Angel as the Official Rosé, Davidoff Cigars will again host an on-site activation, and Pepsi will join as a beverage partner. Pre-sale tickets for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat are now on sale exclusively for 2022 attendees, who will receive priority sales and seating. Tickets will officially go on sale to the public on November 15, 2022. Individual tickets range in price from $79 to $1,250 with unparalleled entertainment and incredible views of the action, whether it is a trackside experience ($79 - $525), Carousel Club ($150 for GA tickets with VIP tables starting at $5,000), Ten Palms ($500 - $1,250), or a Private Luxury Suite (starting at $25,000 - $50,000). Tickets can be purchased online at https://pegasusworldcup.com. Luxury Suites and Ultra VIP packages are available by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com

Launched in 2017 as part of 1/ST's mission to modernize the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing, the Pegasus World Cup has become a premier event on the racing and Miami social calendars. The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Scherzinger, to name just a few. In addition to the excitement on the track, Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy (2022), Nelly and T-Pain (2020), Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019), Post Malone (2018) and Thomas Rhett (2017).

The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Arrogate (Longines World’s Best Racehorse 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), California Chrome (two-time American Horse of the Year 2014 & 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational runner-up), Gun Runner (American Horse of the Year 2017 and 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), City of Light (2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mucho Gusto (2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational winner), Knicks Go (2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), and Life is Good (2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner) ridden by award-winning jockeys Mike Smith (Arrogate), Florent Geroux (Gun Runner), Javier Castellano (City of Light), Irad Ortiz Jr. (Mucho Gusto and Life is Good), and Joel Rosario (Knicks Go).

For more on the 2023 Pegasus World Cup, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com or follow on socials @PegasusWorldCup #AllForOne.