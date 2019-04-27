Terror and Delight! The Headless Horseman Halloween Extravaganza Returns to Gulfstream Park Village on Saturday, October 28 8/8/2023

South Florida’s Favorite Halloween Experience Is Back for Another Frightful Night

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL — Returning again for another year of thrills and chills, the Headless Horseman Halloween gallops into Gulfstream Park Village on Saturday, October 28. Located on the border of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Gulfstream Park Village will be transformed into a delightfully eerie Halloween destination that will scare and delight guests of all ages. Taking place from 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Headless Horseman Halloween is open to the public and FREE to attend.

In gearing up for the event, Gulfstream Park Village is excited to announce the Spirit Halloween pop up store, set to open August 15 at 600 Silks Run. A destination for Halloween costumes, accessories and decorations, shoppers can start planning their perfect Halloween persona now with an unbeatable selection of classic and contemporary costumes.

Guests should arrive early to enjoy all the festivities – if they dare! At 7 p.m. the storied Headless Horseman embarks on a journey to find his missing head with a canter into the Village. Beware as he enters a spooky fog-filled entrance at the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring before haunting guests throughout the evening.

Thrills lurk everywhere! From 6:30-8 p.m., Gulfstream Park Village will feature spooktacular themed candy stations throughout the Village, a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating. With approximately 2,000 pounds of candy, each station also features music, lights, and live strolling performers. The ‘Carn-Evil Performers’ will spook and delight near each candy station, with themes including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Creepy Carn-Evil Circus, Zombies, Mummies, Vampires, and scary creatures from Stranger Things.

Beginning at 8 p.m. in the Gulfstream Park Walking Ring is the highly anticipated Evil Costume Contest with up to $1,000 in cash up for grabs. Guests can also enjoy a selection of food trucks including Cuban Guys, The Brothers Kitchen Grill, and La Nostra Pizza, and bars with refreshments for purchase as well as music, a laser light show, performers and Miami’s own Chris Cruz as the Emcee/DJ.

“As South Florida’s top Halloween experience, the Headless Horseman Halloween offers guests of all ages a thrilling way to enjoy the spookiest night of the year,” said Alex Schreer, Director of Experiential Marketing for Gulfstream Park Village. “We are excited to again present this one-of-a-kind event and welcome the community to a safe night of fun.”

Families are encouraged to dress in costume as they stroll through Gulfstream Park Village to collect candy and sweets, watch performances, and take photos. Guests tagging their photos with #GulfstreamVillage and posting them on Instagram can enter a contest for a chance to win a Gulfstream Village Gift Card.

For more information, please click here.

About Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park is South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination, located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, anchored by the legendary Gulfstream Park racetrack. Gulfstream Park not only offers world-class Thoroughbred horse racing but is also home to a casino and family-friendly venues including over 15 restaurants, outdoor cafes, art galleries, fashion retailers, state-of-the-art bowling alley, and a renowned selection of signature home stores. Gulfstream Park, voted a 2020 Top Travelers' Choice Winner by TripAdvisor, is located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, just two miles east of I-95. Valet service and complimentary self-parking are available. Gulfstream Park is open seven days a week. For hours, schedules, upcoming events and additional information, visit www.gulfstreampark.com or call 954-454-7000.