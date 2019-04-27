Super Corinto On Target for $3 Million Pegasus World Cup 12/29/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jet Set Racing Stable’s Super Corinto came out of Wednesday’s strong five-furlong breeze in preparation for a scheduled start in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 28 in good order, trainer Amador Sanchez reported Thursday.

A Group 1 winner in Chile, Super Corinto was timed in 1:00.22 over a wet track for his second workout at Gulfstream Park following his first U.S. win in a Dec. 8 optional claiming allowance.

“Super Corinto came out really well from his last start, and he is doing very well at the track, he will work again 5F next Tuesday,” Sanchez said. “I think he will be at his top for the Pegasus World Cup."

The Argentine-bred son of Super Saver captured his final start in Chile in the Gran Premio Hipodromo Chile (G1), in which he defeated Group 1 winner O’Connor, who is scheduled to prep for the Pegasus World Cup in Saturday’s $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) at Gulfstream after winning his U.S. debut. Super Corinto had previously finished second behind O’Connor in the Longines Gran Premio Latinoamericano.

Super Corinto finished second in a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance in his U.S. debut Nov. 12, in which he was caught late by a multiple-stakes winner Noble Drama in a mile optional claiming allowance.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $300,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, including New York Thunder’s highly anticipated return from a sparkling debut victory in Race 5, a $86,000 first-level optional claiming allowance for 2-year-olds at five furlongs on Tapeta. The Jorge Delgado-trained son of Nyquist earned a 92 Beyer Speed Figure while winning his Nov. 27 debut by 6 ½ lengths in a five-furlong dash on the all-weather surface.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $13,557.32 heading into Friday’s first race.