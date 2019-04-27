Super Chow, Sutherland Team Up for Saturday’s Hutcheson 3/15/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lea Farms LLC’s Super Chow and jockey Chantal Sutherland have been making a great team, winning four of five races, including three stakes, before having to settle for a graded-stakes placing in their most recent outing.

“He’s done a lot in such a short time,” the multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey with more than 1200 career wins said. “Just don’t get in his way. I’m quiet as can be on him, which is probably the best thing for him. Just let him do what he wants to do, and that’s to go fast.

The 3-year-old son of Lord Nelson and Sutherland will team up again in Saturday’s $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes at Gulfstream Park. The history-laden six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds will co-headline Saturday’s 12-race program with the $100,000 Silks Run, a five-furlong turf dash for older horses.

Super Chow debuted July 2 at Gulfstream with a front-running 1 ¾-length victory under Sutherland. The $75,000 purchase at the OBS April 2-year-olds-in-training sale made his graded-stakes debut in his next start under Luis Saez, finishing third in the Saratoga Special (G2) after veering in at the start. He came back to capture a Sept 10 allowance at Pimlico under Jorge Ruiz, drawing away to a 6 ¼ -length triumph after fighting off heavy pressure into the stretch. With Sutherland back aboard, he rolled to a five-length victory in the $200,000 Bowman Mill Oct. 29 at Keeneland. The Jorge Delgado-trained colt and Sutherland came right back to register front-running scores in the Dec. 3 Inaugural Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs and the Jan. 1 Limehouse Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

After winning three straight stakes at six-furlongs, Super Chow was asked to carry his abundant speed for seven furlongs in the Feb. 4 Swale Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream. He fought off early pressure to open a three-length lead on the turn into the stretch, only to come up a length short of going all the way, finishing second behind the highly regarded Shug McGaughey-trained General Jim.

“I think six furlongs is his strength. I think six furlongs is always going to be better. We tried something a little different last time. It didn’t go completely wrong, but it didn’t go like we expected. We’re going to stay at six furlongs,” Delgado said. “We got beat fair and square by a nice horse that day. I’m looking forward one to face him again at six furlongs, but I don’t see that happening.”

Super Chow will seek to rebound from his tough loss in the Swale at his favorite six-furlong distance Saturday, when he is expected to be heavily favored to outrun six rivals in the Hutcheson.

Sutherland, whom Delgado has credited with being a key player in the development of Super Chow, is confident that he will be at the top of his game Saturday.

“He’s really matured. He looks amazing. He’s doing everything right,” Sutherland said. “I love him so much and I’m so proud of him.”

Delgado and Lea Farms LLC will also be represented in the Hutcheson by Live Is Life, a son of War Chant, who finished a distant third in his last start, 12 lengths behind Tapit Trice, who went on to win the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) last Saturday.

K and R Racing Stable and Town Branch Racing’s Two of a Kind, who finished third, 11 lengths behind Super Chow, returns in the Hutcheson. Joel Rosario has the return call aboard the Brian Lynch-trained son of Overanalyze.

Soler and Soler Thoroughbred Corp.’s Mooncapture, Diamond 110 Racing Club LLC, Amy Dunne, and trainer Patrick Biancone’s Diamond Cool, Dan Cook and trainer George Weaver’s Youbetterbejoking, and Larry Todd Racing LLC’s Certain, are also entered in the Hutcheson.