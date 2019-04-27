Super Chow in ‘Best Shape Ever’ for Saturday’s G3 Swale 2/1/2023

Jorge Delgado Trainee Seeking 4th Straight Stakes Victory

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lea Farms LLC’s Super Chow will seek his fourth stakes victory in a row in Saturday’s $125,000 Claiborne Farm Swale (G3) at Gulfstream Park, but as precocious as the son of Lord Nelson has proven to be while winning five of his first six races, his trainer is confident that the best is yet to come.

“He’s in his best shape ever. He’s been maturing race to race. He’s been showing a lot of class. From race to race, he’s a more professional horse,” trainer Jorge Delgado said. “He’s becoming a man.”

The Swale, a seven-furlong sprint, will be featured on Saturday’s program along with four other graded stakes for 3-year-olds, headlined by the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3), a 1 1/16-mile event on the Triple Crown trail.

Super Chow broke his maiden at first asking July 2 at Gulfstream before shipping to Saratoga, where he finished a distant third to Damon’s Mound in the Saratoga Special (G2) following a less than ideal start from the rail. Saturday, the Kentucky-bred colt will break from the far-outside post position while facing five rivals.

“We’re always happy with the outside post. If I could choose post position, that is the one I wanted,” Delgado said.

Super Chow rebounded from his first and only career loss with an optional claiming allowance score at Pimlico after setting a pressured pace. He has gone on to capture the Bowman Mill at Keeneland by five lengths, the Inaugural at Tampa Bay by 2 ½ lengths and the Limehouse at Gulfstream by a length after early bumping and a very wide trip.

Delgado has seen Super Chow’s raw talent become more refined in each start.

“I love sports – he was like a basketball or football player that was in college. He was really good, but really immature. He was trying too hard, but he had the talent,” Delgado said. “In his races, he’s been maturing with experience. I think he’s going to make it to the professional league. I think he’ll be there for a long time.”

Chantal Sutherland, who is undefeated in four races aboard Super Chow, including his last three stakes wins, has the return mount.

Courtlandt Farm’s General Jim, a very unlucky fourth in the mile Mucho Macho Man at Gulfstream Jan. 1, returns in the Swale for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey. The son of Into Mischief lacked running room while saving ground into the stretch, having to settle for a fourth-place finish in the Mucho Macho Man, just 1 ½ lengths behind the first-place finisher.

General Jim has won twice in his five-start career, both successes coming on the turf courses at Saratoga and Keeneland.

Luis Saez, who was aboard last time and in the McGaughey trainee’s two winning efforts, has the return mount.

K and R Racing Stable and Town Branch Racing’s Two of a Kind, who had a rough trip while chasing Super Chow before finishing a distant third in the Limehouse, is set for a return in the Swale. The Brian Lynch trainee had previously won his first two career starts, a maiden win at Churchill Downs and a two-length victory in the Tremont Stakes at Belmont. The son of Overanalyze came off a seven-month layoff in the Limehouse.

Joel Rosario is scheduled to ride Two of a Kind for the first time Saturday.

Arindel’s Keanu, who graduated while coming off a 4 ½-month layoff last time out; JFG Thoroughbreds’ Aaraj, an impressive debut winner Dec. 17; and King Sparrow, who is coming off a victory in a Tampa claiming race on turf, round out the field.