Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Mandatory Yields Multiple $6,086 Payouts 1/29/2023

Sophomore Filly Bendita Eye-Catching Debut Winner Sunday

Jockey Leonel Reyes Opens Sunday Card with Natural Hat Trick

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 yielded multiple $6,086.16 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 17 straight racing days, producing a carryover jackpot pool of $828,941.81 heading into Sunday’s mandatory payout, which generated $6,265,823 in handle on the Rainbow 6.

Sunday’s sequence spanned Races 6-11. The winning numbers were 7-5-7-8-6-9.

The Rainbow 6 was last solved by one lucky bettor for a life-changing $533,783.63 payout Jan. 5.

On mandatory payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 begins anew when live action returns to Gulfstream Wednesday for a nine-race program that begins at 12:10 p.m.

Sophomore Filly Bandita Eye-Catching Debut Winner Sunday

Bass Stables’ Bandita, a sophomore daughter of Gun Runner trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletecher, was an eye-catching 8 ¾-length winner of her career debut in Sunday’s fourth race at Gulfstream Park.

Purchased for $350,000 as a yearling in September 2021, Bandita had been training steadily at Palm Beach Downs for her unveiling in the seven-furlong maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies.

“It was impressive,” Pletcher said. “She had trained exceptionally well. She’s been a very straightforward filly and her works have been very good so we were looking forward to it.”

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Bandita broke sharply and immediately established herself up front, coasting through a quarter-mile in 23.47 seconds and a half in 46.98 under mild pressure from La Pachanga and Arrow Bolt. Bandita extended the lead around the far turn and opened up once straightened for home, finishing in 1:22.77 over a fast main track.

“She was traveling very comfortably and finished up nicely, kind of what we were hoping for,” Pletcher said. “I was glad to see her do it.”

Pletcher said all options will be on the table when the connections discuss Bandita’s next start.

“We’ll see,” he said. “She’s certainly talented enough to think about stakes but, hopefully, we get a chance to develop her the right way.”

Who’s Hot: Jockey Leonel Reyes opened Sunday’s program with a natural hat trick, winning Race 1 on Coach Abernathy ($24), Race 2 with Sensei Lawrence ($18.60) and Race 3 aboard Passion Plus ($6.40) … Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher teamed up for a pair of winners with Bandita ($4) in Race 4 and Tituba ($) in Race 6 … Jockey Miguel Vasquez took off his remaining two mounts after being shaken up in Sunday’s Race 7.