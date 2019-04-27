Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $800,000 2/18/2023

Irad Ortiz Jr. Rides Four Winners Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $800,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 14th racing day following a mandatory payout.

A strong Rainbow 6 sequence Sunday will span Races 5-10, featuring a pair of $84,000 maiden special weight races on turf, an $87,000 optional claiming allowance on the main track and an $86,000 optional claiming allowance on turf.

A five-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds on turf will kick off the sequence in Race 5. Ralph Nicks-trained Al Atlasi, who recovered from gate trouble to miss graduation by just a half-length; and Herman Wilensky-trained Harry’s Onthefly, who has started his career with back-to-back runner-up finishes, are expected to vie for favoritism in a race that includes first-time starters by No Nay Never, Munnings, Speightster, Arrogate and More Than Ready.

In Race 7, a 1/16-mile maiden special weight test for 3-year-old fillies on turf, Bill Mott-trained Doral, who missed winning his debut by just a neck after encountering trouble at the start and being forced seven-wide on the turn into the stretch, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite. Todd Pletcher-trained Bomba Nera, who twice encountered bumping before faltering to fourth in the same race, is rated at 3-1.

A 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares on the main track followed in Race 8. Shug McGaughey-trained Radio Days, a multiple graded stakes-placed daughter of Gun Runner looms as a popular ‘single’ as the 4-5 favorite in a field of six.

Barry Croft-trained Hope In Him, who has been a dominant winner in his last four starts, all on Tapeta, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the Race 9 feature, a five-furlong turf dash for older horses.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. teamed with trainer William Tharrenos for victories in Race 3 with Kayala ($5.80) and Ubiquitous ($7.80) in Race 5 before scoring aboard Balletic ($3.40) in Race 6 and Classy Edition ($4.20) in Race 11, the $150,000 Royal Delta (G3).